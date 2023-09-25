Global Ice Cream Market projected to reach US$ 55.831 billion by 2028 at a significant CAGR of over 5%

The global ice cream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52%, from an estimated value of US$38.326 billion in 2021 to US$55.831 billion in 2028.

