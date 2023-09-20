Optical Transceiver Market size is Projected to Reach $27.25 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 15.1%.

Optical Transceiver Market

Optical Transceiver Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The data center segment of the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Optical Transceiver Market By Form Factor (SFF, SFP, QSFP, CFP, XFP, and CXP), Data Rate (Less than 10 Gbps, 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps, 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps, and More than 100 Gbps), Fiber Type (Single Mode Fiber and Multimode Fiber), Distance (Less than 1 km, 1–10 km, 11–100 km, and More than 100 km), Wavelength (850 nm Band, 1310 nm Band, 1550 nm Band, and Others), Connector (LC Connector, SC Connector, MPO Connector, and RJ-45), and Application (Telecommunication and Data Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The global optical transceiver market size was valued at $7.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $27.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8543

An optical transceiver module is the essential part of optical communication devices. It utilizes fiber optical technology to send and receive data through completing the process of optical signal, electrical signal, and optical signal conversion.

Some of the prime drivers of the global optical transceiver industry are increase in number of data centers, surge in data traffic due to increased internet usage, and increase in demand for advanced network equipment due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, high investment cost associated with optical cable networking act as major barrier for the optical transceiver market growth. Conversely, rise in adoption of AI & IoT and rise in deployment of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8543

The research report presents a complete judgment of the optical transceiver market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The optical transceiver industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global optical transceiver market include,

Arista Networks Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Lumentum Operations LLC

NEC Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact growth of the optical transceiver market include increase in number of data centers, surge in data traffic due to increased internet usage, and increase in demand for advanced network equipment due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, high investment associated with optical cable networking hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of AI & IoT and increase in deployment of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the optical transceiver market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international optical transceiver market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8543

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the optical transceiver market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major optical transceiver suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.