K-12 Game-based Learning Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Kahoot, Quizlet, Prodigy, Nearpod, BrainPOP

Some of the players studied are Kahoot (Norway), Quizlet (United States), Classcraft (Canada), Nearpod (United States), BrainPOP (United States), Legends of Learning (United States), Minecraft: Education Edition (United States), Prodigy (Canada), Breakout EDU (United States), Classcraft (Canada).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global K-12 Game-based Learning market is to witness a CAGR of 21.10% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Pre-Primary, Primary, High School) by Type (Flashcard games, Simulation games, Quiz games, Puzzles, Others), and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Game-based learning in K-12 education refers to the use of digital or non-digital games to facilitate learning among students. Game-based learning can be used to teach a variety of subjects, from math and science to social studies and language arts. In game-based learning, the game itself is used as a teaching tool. Students play the game while learning, and the game's mechanics, story, and challenges are designed to help them master specific learning objectives. This approach to education can be engaging, interactive, and fun for students, making it an effective way to keep them motivated and interested in their studies.
K-12 Game-based LearningProduct Types In-Depth: Flashcard games, Simulation games, Quiz games, Puzzles, Others
K-12 Game-based Learning Major Applications/End users: Pre-Primary, Primary, High School
K-12 Game-based Learning Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement in the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
