Alter Agents Named as a Finalist in the 2023 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's
Full-service, strategic market research consultancy makes the final round in the Marketing Research Supplier of the Year category
I founded Alter Agents based on the belief that research could be done differently, both in the way research is conducted and presented to clients, and in the way a research company is run.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alter Agents, full-service strategic market research consultancy, has been named as a finalist for Marketing Research Supplier of the Year in the 2023 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media. The company was selected based on its commitment to redefining research with a people-first approach and for pushing the boundaries of traditional research, employing a custom blend of innovative techniques and emerging methodologies to uncover new, meaningful insights.
— Rebecca Brooks, CEO and founder of Alter Agents
“I founded Alter Agents based on the belief that research could be done differently, both in the way research is conducted and presented to clients, and in the way a research company is run,” said Rebecca Brooks, CEO and founder of the firm. “We emphasize authenticity, trust, collaboration and empowerment in all aspects of our business. For every project, we pursue fearless, disruptive thinking, taking an adaptive approach to research and uncovering high-quality insights that bridge knowledge gaps and reveal key drivers of consumer behavior for our clients.”
Alter Agents develops bespoke, multimodal solutions through a combination of complementary partnerships and an innovative mix of tools, including neuroscience, behavioral data, trends, qualitative, quantitative, analytics, and biometrics. They are known in the industry for their ability to unpack complex topics by their highly customized and innovative approach to research.
Senior-level partners from Alter Agents are actively involved in all client projects, bringing a high level of strategic value and service to the table. Internally, Alter Agents offers benefits like unlimited vacation time, fully remote work and complete workplace flexibility, which promotes collaboration and fosters employee accountability, efficiency and happiness, positively impacts client satisfaction and service in turn.
The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk’s Media, recognize the researchers, suppliers and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners and Quirk’s editorial staff.
The award winners will be announced at The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards Virtual Ceremony on November 14, 2023. Please visit quirksawards.com for more details.
About Alter Agents
Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents’ clients understand consumer needs. The Alter Agents team believes that research must adapt to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. The company’s immersive approach and unique methodology has helped brands such Snapchat, YouTube, Audacy, Viking River Cruises, Pinterest, and more gain powerful, actionable insights. A book detailing the company’s approach, “Influencing Shopper Decisions: Unleash the Power of Your Brand to Win Customers,” is available from booksellers worldwide. More at www.alteragents.com. @Alter_Agents
