Millennium Group International Holdings Wins Two 2023 MUSE Design Awards

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: MGIH) (the “Company” or “Millennium”), a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier, is pleased to announce that its innovative designs have won two 2023 MUSE Design Awards in the Packaging Design category. The Compnay's designed and produced packages for Xiao Zui Xia and Twelve Zodiac Signs Perfume were named the Gold Winner and Silver Winner, respectively.







Millennium Group Receives One Gold and One Silver Winner Award from the MUSE Design Awards

“We are extremely honored to be recognized with two MUSE Design Awards, particularly for achieving international recognition for designs targeted to the Chinese domestic market,” said Matthew Lai, Chairman of Millennium. “This recognition reflects the depth and talent of our design and production practices and our team's dedication to providing our clients with excellent packaging services and products. I would like to thank everyone on the Millennium team for their hard work to make this achievement happen. This recognition is a wonderful validation of our focus on providing our customers with high-quality service and packaging products and creating value for our investors.”





Millennium Group’s Packaging Design for Xiao Zui Xia

The gold award was received for Xiao Zui Xia, also named Little Drunken Hero Liquor, a white liquor (Chinese baijiu) specifically designed to appeal to a younger demographic. Fully understanding the position of the client’s product, Millennium utilized vivid anime illustrations and Chinese calligraphy on the packaging design, incorporating a traditional sauce aroma baijiu bottle, to make young adults evoke a sense of youthful adventure and heroism.

“We are proud to see our original design and tailormade products, inspired by traditional Chinese culture, receive recognition from the International Awards Association,” said Ray Lai, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium. “This supports our vision to become one of the global leading paper packaging companies in the industry with our integrated one-stop packaging solution and value-added services. To fulfill the various demands of the customers globally, we have adopted a one-stop integrated service approach to cover the entire value chain of our customers in terms of innovation, creativity, sustainability and brand identity. We are confident in our superior products, dedicated management team, and long-term strategies, and we are poised to achieve success.”

Held by the International Awards Association (IAA), the MUSE Awards are made up of a series of competitions organized to honor excellence in various fields and industries. This year's MUSE Awards received approximately 6,500 entries submitted from countries worldwide and were judged by a jury panel composed of 60 expert judges from creative and design-led disciplines in 17 countries. In order to guarantee recognition only goes to those who truly deserve it regardless of class or background, IAA ensures that these competitions are kept accessible and fair.

“This season’s works took the team by surprise with the level of quality they were at. The entrants certainly deserve the recognition for all the efforts they had put in,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA elaborated. He continued, “these professionals and creatives demonstrate how those who pursue excellence will always thrive, regardless of the changes their industries go through.”

About Millennium Group International Holdings Limited

Founded in 1978, Millennium Group is a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier committed to providing creative and sustainable packaging solutions to worldwide brands. The Company manufactures packaging products and corrugated products, and provides packaging products supply chain management solutions for a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in the PRC and Vietnam, the Company adopts a one-stop integrated service approach with an objective to cover the entire value chain of its customers, with the sales of its products to PRC, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Taiwan, Thailand, United States, India and Germany. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.millennium-gp.com/

About the MUSE Awards

The MUSE Design Awards is a part of the MUSE Awards Program, which was created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015. IAA's inception was based on a mission to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution. IAA's mission has largely shaped MUSE Design Awards' goals. Fundamentally, the MUSE Design Awards is an international competition for designers whose craftsmanship shift paradigms. Their ingenuity and thorough works leave others in awe, and in so doing redefine boundaries and scope – much like a muse.

