Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in New York City on September 26-28, 2023.

Details of the fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The live and archived webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Crinetics’ website at www.crinetics.com/events.

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting with management, please contact your Cantor representative.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894 a first-in-class, investigational, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of Cushing’s disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia. All of the Company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, hyperinsulinism, diabetes and obesity.

Contacts:
Chas Schultz
VP, IR & Corporate Communications
cschultz@crinetics.com
(858) 450-6464

Investors:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2577

Media:
Jenn Gordon
Spectrum Science
jgordon@spectrumscience.com
(202) 957-7795


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


