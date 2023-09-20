Craghoppers’ CO2Renu Fleece Collection Made with LanzaTech’s Recycled Carbon Emissions Technology Now Available in Stores

Produced with 100% recycled fabric, the CO2Renu collection includes 30% of fibers produced from carbon emissions

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials, has partnered with the leading global adventure travel brand, Craghoppers, to launch a new sustainable fleece collection, CO2Renu, that is now available online and in stores.



LanzaTech’s biology-based approach gives waste carbon a new life by recycling it into more sustainable versions of raw materials like ethanol, which is a building block for many other chemicals including polyethylene and mono ethylene glycol (MEG). MEG is a key ingredient in the manufacture of polyester (PET). In this way, ethanol from pollution can be converted into the material needed to make textiles that would otherwise be made by extracting virgin fossil carbon.

LanzaTech has partnered with green petrochemical company India Glycols Limited (IGL), the global leader in ethanol to glycol production, to convert the CarbonSmart™ Ethanol into MEG, and Far Eastern New Century (TAIEX: 1402), a global leader in sustainability and textile innovation, to convert the MEG to PET.

Comprised of 30% recycled carbon-derived PET and 70% PET made from recycled plastic bottles, the CO2Renu range from Craghoppers is another example of how LanzaTech’s commercial scale operations can partner across the value chain and integrate into existing commercial supply chains to accelerate the deployment of sustainable products.

Textile waste, like solid waste, can be recycled mechanically, and there are some developments for chemical recycling of textiles today at pilot scale. While LanzaTech’s process today captures industrial emissions to produce recycled carbon raw materials for the textiles industry, it is also compatible with textile waste as a feedstock. LanzaTech’s biorecycling technology can break the fabric down at the molecular level, regenerating waste fabric into the same raw materials. This is the circular economy in action: steel mill emissions are turned into ethanol and then into polyester, which can be broken down again to remake polyester without losing any product integrity. This keeps carbon in use in the material cycle and avoids the need for more virgin fossil inputs.

LanzaTech and Craghopper’s partnership aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the apparel sector which represents an estimated 6% of global CO 2 emissions.

Since 2018, LanzaTech’s technology has enabled customers to capture and process carbon gases before they enter the atmosphere and cause environmental harm. To date, the company’s technology has abated over 275,000 tons of carbon dioxide across four commercial plants. It will soon have the capacity to abate 500,000 tons annually when two more plants launch in 2023, enabling a pathway to gigaton carbon abatement. LanzaTech’s scalable technology platform is designing a viable future where consumers can continue using essential products without depending on materials derived from virgin fossil resources.

“LanzaTech’s carbon biorecycling technology aims to keep excess carbon out of our air and our oceans globally,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “We have enough carbon available above ground to meet many of our everyday needs. With carbon recycling, we are creating a platform to replace virgin fossil carbon and enable circularity across multiple sectors.

"We are really excited to be working in collaboration with Industry experts to incorporate innovative fabrics on our sustainable sourcing journey," said Katie Cotterill, Senior Buyer Manager on Craghoppers' Product Team. "As a technical outdoor brand, polyester is one of our most commonly used fibers. To be able to incorporate LanzaTech's groundbreaking technology into our fabrics means that we are able to take the first step on our journey to using next-generation recycled fibers that don't rely on recycled bottles.”

The fleece collection was first showcased in November 2022 at ISPO, the largest multi-segment trade fair for global sports businesses, and was recognized with an ISPO Award, which honors the most innovative products and services in the sports industry.

About LanzaTech:

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, and On, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com.

About Craghoppers:

Founded in Batley, Yorkshire in 1965, Craghoppers is a global adventure travel clothing, footwear, and equipment brand. From being the creators of one of the world's first modern waterproof jackets to Junko Tabei putting Craghoppers kit to the test as she became the first woman to summit Everest, Craghoppers has a long-standing history when it comes to exploring the outdoors. Today, the brand is well-known for its first-rate adventure-ready technologies, ranging from the anti-insect clothing Nosilife range to its Aqua Dry waterproof clothing, Thermo Pro synthetic down and much more.

Craghoppers is also recognised for its unwavering commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. A member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, the brand is committed to the preservation of the natural earth. You can read more about Craghoppers sustainable commitments here.

