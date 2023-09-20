Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,885 in the last 365 days.

Sprott Asset Management Announces Liquidation of Its ESG Gold ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott Asset Management”) announced today that it will liquidate and close its Sprott ESG Gold ETF (NYSE Arca: SESG) (the “Fund”) following a review of its fund offerings.

The last day the Fund will accept creation and redemption orders is November 9, 2023, and trading in the Fund will be halted prior to market open on November 10, 2023.

ETF Name Ticker Last Day of Trading Liquidation Date
Sprott ESG Gold
ETF		 SESG 11/9/2023 11/17/2023
       

Beginning on November 10, 2023, the Fund will no longer be traded on NYSE, and there will be no secondary market for Fund shares. On or about November 10, 2023, the Fund will begin the process of liquidating its portfolio and will no longer be managed in accordance with its investment objectives. Any shareholders remaining in the Fund will have their shares redeemed at net asset value on or about November 17, 2023.

About Sprott Asset Management LP

Sprott Asset Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”). Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and energy transition investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York and Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams
Managing Partner
Investor and Institutional Client Relations;
Head of Corporate Communications
(416) 943-4394
gwilliams@sprott.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sprott Asset Management Announces Liquidation of Its ESG Gold ETF

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more