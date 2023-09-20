JumpCloud Co-Founder Greg Keller Honored as Endeavor Entrepreneur

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced Greg Keller , the company’s co-founder and chief strategy officer (CSO), has been honored as an Endeavor Entrepreneur through Endeavor Colorado, a leading global community of, by, and for high-impact entrepreneurs — those who dream bigger, scale faster, and pay it forward.



Endeavor builds thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems in emerging and underserved markets around the world. Endeavor creates a Multiplier Effect by inspiring high-growth founders to dream bigger, supporting and investing in them to scale faster, and providing a platform to pay it forward — compounding their individual impact. Launched in September 2019, Endeavor Colorado combines a local board with a global network to officially support 15 high-growth entrepreneurs in the state. Endeavor Colorado identifies and supports high-impact entrepreneurs — founders with the biggest ideas, the greatest potential to achieve meaningful scale, and the ability to inspire, mentor, and reinvest in the next generation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg as an Endeavor Entrepreneur,” said Jim McGuirk , managing director, Endeavor Colorado. “Having been deeply associated with Endeavor for quite some time, Greg has supported Endeavor Entrepreneurs globally, through mentorship for those tackling hard problems and building businesses. Greg’s passion in connecting our global network of entrepreneurs is evident and we are excited to have him in Endeavor."

“I am honored to now be a part of a global family of absolutely incredible Endeavor entrepreneurs,” said Keller. “I've had the up-close opportunity of watching Rajat Bhargava build amazing relationships around the globe through the Endeavor network over the years with people just like us who love to tackle hard problems and build businesses to solve them. I am so looking forward to working with and helping entrepreneurs move faster, make more connections and exchange ideas to tighten this global fabric of ours.”

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

