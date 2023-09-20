alt cumulative funding exceeds 8 billion yen, accelerating the reinforcement of AI technology base including LLM
alt establishes the position of Asian ver. of OpenAI as a pioneer in personalized artificial intelligence research & achieving further technological superiorityTOKYO, JAPAN, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- alt Inc., a Japan based developer of AI Clone and Personalized Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) is pleased to announce that its total funding has exceeded 8 billion yen.
This funding was underwritten by Kintetsu Venture Partners, Inc., Hulic Startup Co., Ltd., UB Ventures, Inc., KEYENCE CORPORATION, AG Capital Co.,Ltd., ENEOS Innovation Partners Godo Kaisha, and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Through the aforementioned third-party allotment and overdraft facilities from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank, Ltd., we raised a total of approximately 1.9 billion yen.
[Background and purpose of procurement]
Beginning in late 2022, the field of generative AI has suddenly attracted attention all over the world. Since its establishment, alt has been engaged in research, development, ownership, and service operation of generative AI, and we fully realize that detailed social implementation and business implementation are very important. The purpose of this fundraising was to collaborate with companies that can accelerate the implementation of the relevant technology, invest in AI infrastructure including LLM development, develop products, secure outstanding human resources, and strengthen sales and marketing.
Upon our establishment in 2014, we registered the trademark "Personalized Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.)" and have strengthened our ties with top-tier academia in all technology fields and conducted research and development. We are proud to be a pioneer in this field. Our company, which not only develops and owns the underlying technology, a large language model (LLM), but also develops products based on it (AI GIJIROKU, altBRAIN, AI Call Center, CLONEdev, and more), are establishing the position of the "OpenAI of Asia" and will continue to strive to develop P.A.I. by solidifying this positioning and further strengthening our superiority in the know-how of personalization and customization, solving the most important issues of our clients.
【Investor Comments】
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nP2xOJmX9u77FB7TP480jKKKHssmI4tn/view?usp=sharing
[Underwriter of third-party allotment capital increase]
Kintetsu Venture Partners, Inc
Hulic Startup Co., Ltd.
UB Ventures, Inc.
KEYENCE CORPORATION
AG Capital Co.,Ltd.
ENEOS Innovation Partners Godo Kaisha
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
【Currently Available Positions】
・Chief experience officer (CXO)
・Business: Sales, Marketers, Customer Success
・Development: Project Manager, Product Engineer, AI Engineer
・Corporate: Corporate Development
【Service Product Examples】
・AI GIJIROKU ーFast-growing transcription service
・AI Call Center ーAutomate your company's entire call center operations
・Nulltitude ーAI survey system construction for market research and poll
・LLM - GPT Solutions ーProvide and propose DX solutions utilizing LLM
・CLONEdev ーGenerate digital clones by linking the user's lifelog
・altBRAIN ーNo-code Generative AI platform
■About alt Inc.
Established in November 2014, alt Inc. is a venture firm with the mission of freeing humankind from non-creative/unproductive labor through the creation of P.A.I. ® ️ (Personalized Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide SaaS products such as AI GIJIROKU, which utilizes voice recognition technology born from the development of AI dialogue engines. As of September 2023, our cumulative funding has reached over 8 billion yen.
https://alt.ai/en/
[ P.A.I. ]
P.A.I. (Personalized Artificial Intelligence) is an AI that aims to digitize our own narrative and place it in the cloud to perform all digital tasks.
"P.A.I." is a registered trademark of alt.
Concept movie of P.A.I. :
https://youtu.be/VO7kuV7aDRE
Misako Nishizawa
alt Inc.
81-3-6455-4677
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other