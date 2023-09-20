IOT in Agriculture Market to Exhibit a Noteworthy Growth of USD 84.5 billion by 2031, Size, Share & Demand

IOT in Agriculture Market

IOT in agriculture market is being driven by several factors, including the growing demand for real-time data analytics, the rising use of cloud-based services

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The IOT in Agriculture Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The IOT in agriculture market Size was valued at $27.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $84.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the major players analyzed in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture report include Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., and The Climate Corporation.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IOT in agriculture market based on system, farm type, application and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

The rise in global population coupled with increase in adoption of developed technology to optimize quantity and quality of farm production are expected to boost the adoption of IoT in agriculture market during the forecast period. In addition, EU-funded IoT Large-Scale Pilots Program (LSP) has formed an association of 73 partners, including CEMA. The program is intended to increase IoT application in the European agriculture and food sector with an investment of $31.6 million, which is expected to boost the growth of IoT in agriculture market.

In agriculture, IoT devices can be used to monitor various factors such as soil moisture, temperature, humidity, rainfall, wind speed, and other environmental conditions that impact crop growth. They can also be used to monitor the health and well-being of livestock, including tracking their movement, feeding patterns, and overall health.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global IOT in agriculture market revenue and is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same region would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of system, application, farm and region. By system, the market is classified into automation & control systems, sensing & monitoring devices, livestock monitoring hardware, fish farming hardware, smart greenhouse hardware, and software. By application, it is categorized into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and fish farm monitoring. Based on farms the IOT in Agriculture Industry is categorized into large, medium and small. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on the farm type, the large segment contributed to more than half of the global IOT in agriculture market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. On the other hand, the mid size segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.0% throughout the forecast period. The small farms segment is also studied in the report.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

Based on application, the Precision farming segment dominated the global market in the year 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the IOT in agriculture market Forecast period.

Based on the system, the software segment dominated the global market in the year 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on farm type, the large farm segment dominated the global market in the year 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region segment dominated the global market in the year 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

