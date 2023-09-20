Outdoor LED Display Market size is Projected to Reach $14,522.40 Million by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 9.10%.

Outdoor LED Display Market

Outdoor LED Display Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Asia-Pacific accounted for a major share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Outdoor LED Display Market by Type (Surface Mounted and Individually Mounted), Application (Pro AV, Digital Signage, Smart Building AV, Billboards, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The global outdoor LED display market size was valued at $6,398.30 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,522.40 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.10%.

The outdoor LED signs/ LED display screen for advertising outdoor, install LED screens in the exterior environment. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global outdoor LED display Industry forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. Outdoor LED display market includes the type of LED displays in the market and their applications such as billboards, mobile LED displays, traffic lights, perimeter boards, video walls, and others. An in-depth outdoor LED display market analysis their revenue across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA has also been included in the report.

The outdoor LED screen involves presentation of videos, images, and digits on an array of LEDs, which act as pixels. High digital sponsorships & information displays, power efficiency features and surge in digital advertisements are some of the factors that drive the outdoor LED display market growth. Conversely, rise in alternate LED advertisement designs and rise in sport events are some of the factors expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the outdoor LED display market in the upcoming years.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the outdoor LED display market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The outdoor LED display industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global outdoor LED display market include,

Barco, Daktronics, Inc.

Electronic Displays Inc.

Galaxia Electronics

Leyard

LG Electronics

Lighthouse Technologies Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international outdoor LED display market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Top Impacting Factors:

The global outdoor LED display market is influenced by various top impacting factors including rapid growth in digital advertisements, high digital sponsorships & information displays, and power efficiency features are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high initial and installation cost of outdoor LED displays are projected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in sports events and alternate LED advertisements designs are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the outdoor LED display market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the outdoor LED display market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major outdoor LED display suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

