Pramen Prasad Joins QuantGate Systems Inc.'s Board to Drive Fintech Innovation

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI), a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software-as-a-service (SaaS) fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pramen Prasad as the newest member of its Board of Directors.



Pramen Prasad brings a wealth of expertise and experience in the field of public accounting and advisory services, with over 35 years of dedicated service. His background in traditional accounting, audit, tax services, and business advisory services makes him an invaluable addition to QuantGate’s board as the company grows. In addition, his dedication to social responsibility and community engagement extends the company's commitment to initiatives beyond fintech operations.

"I am honoured to join QuantGate Systems Inc. as a member of the board,” said Pramen. "QuantGate's commitment to cutting-edge AI and ML technologies in the fintech sector aligns well with my passion for both innovation and excellence. I anticipate making a meaningful contribution to the company's ongoing growth and success."

Managing Partner at Prasad & Company LLP, Pramen has a remarkable track record of guiding international companies in establishing their presence in Canada and assisting Canadian companies in expanding to the U.S. His expertise includes transactional due diligence, shareholder mediation, and financial advisory services tailored to the unique needs of privately-held companies.

QuantGate's CEO Allan Bezanson stated, "We are delighted to welcome Pramen Prasad to our board. His extensive experience in public accounting and his remarkable track record of providing strategic business advisory services will be invaluable as we continue to drive relentless innovation and sustainable growth in the dynamic fintech industry. With Pramen’s expertise and insights, we are well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape and to continue to shape the future of fintech."

QuantGate Systems Inc. looks forward to leveraging Prasad's extensive experience and insights to drive the advancement of its AI and ML-based fintech solutions. His wealth of knowledge extends beyond traditional financial services, encompassing a broad spectrum of strategic disciplines. Aligned with QuantGate's mission to transform the finance industry, Prasad's contributions are poised to ensure the company's continued leadership in fintech innovation, delivering top-tier solutions to its global clientele.

QuantGate Systems Inc. also announces that both Leonardo Cardoso (Director) and Mark Casaletto (Director) have resigned from the Board, effective August 31, 2023. The company thanks both of these individuals for their service and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly traded fintech company revolutionizing financial technology through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms. With its range of products, including Pilot Trading, QuantGate empowers traders globally with a comprehensive suite of real-time insights with cutting-edge SaaS solutions, enabling them to navigate the market with unparalleled confidence.



