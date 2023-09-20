AppTech Payments Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire FinZeo

– FinZeo Provides Cutting-Edge Payment Technology for Large to Medium Enterprises–

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce between business to business and business to consumer, today announced the Company executed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Alliance Partners, LLC, owners of FinZeo. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed as they are subject to reaching a definitive agreement.



FinZeo is a software development company founded in 2018, that focuses on providing advanced payment and banking technology to both large and small businesses. The FinZeo platform provides cutting-edge technology that can be accessed via online portals or consumed via API. The company’s goal is to make payments more efficient and economical.

Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO of AppTech Payments Corp., expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative acquisition, stating, “This marks a pivotal moment for AppTech, propelling us towards an accelerated growth trajectory as we continue to maximize the potential of our platform and reshape the global payment landscape. On a broader scale, pending finalization, the addition of FinZeo substantially enhances our next-generation digital CommerseTM platform, driving operational efficiencies as we expand our footprint.”

Chris Leyva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FinZeo, added, “This agreement with AppTech represents an exciting opportunity for the FinZeo team. Our focus has been on increasing the efficiency of banking and payment technology, particularly for major Airports across the nation and a variety of other large to medium enterprises. We are excited to partner with AppTech and leverage their leadership, expertise, and capital to accelerate united growth.”

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

About FinZeo

FinZeo is a software development company centered around the movement of money, nationally and globally. Their technologies enable customers, including large and medium enterprises, to seamlessly incorporate payment processing capabilities into their current operations and solve any banking pain points they experience. This innovative solution allows their clients to operate more efficiently and economically with faster payment processing, direct and exclusive financial agreements, reliable APIs, and a trustworthy merchant gateway solution. For more information, please visit www.finzeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

