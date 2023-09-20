Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with epilepsies and seizure-related disorders, today announced that management will participate in a panel presentation at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 9:55 a.m. ET in New York, New York.



A live webcast of the Cantor Fitzgerald presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company striving to conquer seizures and intractable brain disorders with courageous science. The Company is advancing a focused pipeline of targeted small molecule candidates to modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitation, which can cause seizures and other neuropathological symptoms. Programs Ovid seeks to develop include: GV101, a potent and highly selective ROCK2 inhibitor, for the potential treatment of lesions associated with cerebral cavernous malformations; OV329, a GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, for the potential treatment of treatment-resistant seizures; and OV350, a direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, for the potential treatment of epilepsies. In addition, the Company's ROCK2 inhibitor and KCC2 activator portfolios have the potential to treat other neurological conditions. Ovid also maintains a significant financial interest in the future regulatory development and potential commercialization of soticlestat, which Takeda is responsible for advancing globally. Soticlestat is a cholesterol 24-hydroxylase inhibitor, which is currently in Phase 3 trials for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation: statements regarding the potential use of OV329, GV101 and OV350; the potential development of OV329, GV101 and the library of ROCK2 inhibitors and OV350 and other KCC2 compounds in Ovid’s library; the potential therapeutic opportunity of OV329, GV101 and other ROCK2 inhibitors and OV350 and other KCC2 inhibitors; the potential opportunity for Soticlestat; and the timing of Takeda’s two pivotal Phase 3 trials evaluating soticlestat for Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expected,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “seek,” “strive,” and “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development and regulatory approval processes, risks related to Ovid’s ability to achieve its financial objectives, the risk that Ovid may not be able to realize the intended benefits of its technology or its business strategy, or risks related to Ovid’s ability to identify business development targets or strategic partners, to enter into strategic transactions on favorable terms, or to consummate and realize the benefits of any business development transactions. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ovid’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 4, 2023, and in future filings Ovid makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.