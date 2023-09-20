Olema Oncology Announces New Preclinical KAT6 Inhibitor Data to be Presented at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced a poster presentation on new discovery compounds targeting KAT6, an epigenetic target that is dysregulated in breast and other cancers. The poster, demonstrating the activity of Olema’s KAT6 inhibitors, will be presented at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ANE 2023) taking place October 11-15, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.



“We are delighted to share new data at ANE 2023 regarding Olema’s preclinical program focused on KAT6 inhibition, with novel, proprietary compounds demonstrating anti-tumor activity in a variety of ER+ breast cancer models,” said David C. Myles, Ph.D., Chief Discovery and Non-Clinical Development Officer of Olema Oncology. “This new program aligns with our mission of discovering and developing new targeted therapies for women’s cancers and is complementary to our efforts focused on the late-stage development of palazestrant (OP-1250) in advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.”

Details of the ANE 2023 poster presentation are:

Title: The discovery of potent KAT6 inhibitors that demonstrate anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of ER+ breast cancer Session: Poster Session A Poster/Abstract: A044 Date: October 12, 2023 Time: 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET



The abstract will become available in early October on the conference website. A copy of the poster will be made available on Olema’s website under the Science section when it is presented at the conference on October 12, 2023.

Olema’s KAT6 program has been developed in collaboration with Aurigene Oncology. In June 2022, Olema signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with Aurigene to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule inhibitors of KAT6. The combined Olema / Aurigene team has made progress optimizing compounds focused on KAT6 inhibition, an important and validated target for women’s cancers.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Palazestrant has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to Olema’s preclinical program and the potential beneficial characteristics of palazestrant (OP-1250). Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Olema’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Olema could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Olema’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and future filings and reports that Olema makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Olema assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, including in the event that actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.