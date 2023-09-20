Cornmeal Market Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $1.05 Billion | Semo Millings, Gruma, Archer Daniels Midland

Cornmeal Market

Health benefits associated with consuming cornmeal, increase in demand for gluten free ingredients, rise in use of cornmeal in animal feed product

The introduction of innovative cornmeal by market players in the cornmeal industry to pique customer interest and give a lucrative potential for market growth.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cornmeal Market size was valued at $729.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. Cornmeal is made by grinding dry corn kernels into one of three textures: medium, fine and coarse. The traditional way to make corn masara was to grind it on a stone. It leaves a grain shell and part of the germ. This makes cornmeal more nutritious, but it has a higher fat content and is more prone to spoilage. A more recent way to mill corn is to use a steel roller that removes most shells and bacteria. The supplemental elements in cornmeal help to improve cardiovascular health and lower cholesterol levels in the body. Cornmeal has a sweet, soft, juicy clear and buttery flavor that gives customers an enhanced experience and provides cornmeal market opportunity.

Based on form, the corn flour segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cornmeal market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Due to increased expenditures on corn flour in hotels, restaurants, and others, demand for corn flour is predicted to expand significantly. However, the corn grits segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to expansion of use of cornmeal in retail stores, restaurants, café, and bakery sectors.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Lifeline Foods

Bunge

Dover Corn Products Ltd.

Associated British Foods

Semo milling

Gruma

C.H. Guenther And Son

Tate And Lyle

The report provides a detailed analysis of several strategies adopted by these key market players such as partnerships, expansion, collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to stay competitive in the market.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 89% of the global cornmeal market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Conventionally produced cornmeal meals guarantee a very good quantity of proteins and nutrients for each youngster and adult, which, in turn, drives the segment. However, the organic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the fact that its eco-friendly and beneficial for farmers.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cornmeal market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The cornmeal market for Asia-Pacific is expected to grow as the population is gaining interest in the new corn products in the market. The growing demand for corn in the livestock sector and human consumption has led to trade deficits and reliance on imports to meet its demand. Other regions analyzed in the report are North America, Europe, & LAMEA.

The market is segmented into form, nature, product type, distribution channel, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into corn grits, corn flours and others (degerminated, bolted). On the basis of nature, it is segregated into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, it is bifurcated into blue cornmeal, stone-ground cornmeal, and white cornmeal. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into B2B and B2C. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Ukraine, Russia, Romania and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

