Sibros Selected by PIERER Mobility to Power Connected Vehicle Ecosystem for Renowned Motorcycles

Connected vehicle technology will accelerate PIERER Mobility’s first-in-class product offerings by delivering new ride experiences and unprecedented value to customers

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MATTIGHOFEN, Austria, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected vehicle technology company Sibros today announced a strategic partnership with PIERER Mobility , a global leader in the production of powered two-wheelers, to enable its advanced connected capabilities for its distinguished lineup of high-performance motorcycles and off-road bikes, including the V-Twin Series, Super Adventure and Super Duke .

Through the collaboration, PIERER Mobility will deploy Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform, a holistic suite of safe and secure in-vehicle and cloud applications, purpose built for managing software and data across the full mobility product lifecycle. Sibros' Deep Connected Platform will provide PIERER Mobility the ability to collect live microcontroller and sensor data, deploy over-the-air updates (OTA) of mixed criticality, and dispatch remote diagnostic and end-user commands.

The strategic collaboration will further enable PIERER Mobility to introduce an array of first-in-class connected product offerings by using a vertically integrated vehicle-to-cloud platform. This will allow for new gains across customer services, research and development, and digital product management, including:

On-demand over-the-air software updates and upgrades

Enhanced diagnostics for dealers and warranty validation

Remote diagnostics and troubleshooting

Predictive maintenance services and repair

Vehicle health monitoring and analytics

Theft detection and tracking

"PIERER Mobility has long been a dynamic and forward-thinking company that is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in their product development and management approach,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros. “Together with Sibros’ technology, PIERER Mobility will now deliver new experiences and unprecedented value to their customers and our partnership underscores the transformational impact of connectivity in the two-wheeler sector.”

Sibros' embedded software products will seamlessly integrate with PIERER Mobility's product range of in-vehicle telematics units running Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS). Integrated with AAOS features and their apps, Sibros products will provide a highly flexible and adaptable OTA platform for the expansion of connected services and experiences for PIERER Mobility and its subsidiaries’ internal teams, partner dealers, and their customers around the world.

"By integrating Sibros' groundbreaking connected vehicle technologies into our full range of motorcycles and off-road bikes, we aim to improve the riding experiences with new digitally connected capabilities for every model,” said Alex Pierer, Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility Group. “Our collaboration with Sibros signifies our commitment to providing the most superior products and services to our valued and deeply loyal customer base worldwide."

About Sibros:

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ that orchestrates full vehicle software update management, vehicle data collection and analytics, and remote commands in one integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture - from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell - while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. Sibros empowers OEMs to innovate new connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about Sibros, visit www.sibros.tech.

About PIERER Mobility Group:

PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europe’s leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles. With key strengths in innovation, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Its Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles and FELT Bicycles complement the two-wheeler segment. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars.

visit www.pierermobility.com

Media Contacts:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for Sibros

allie@skyya.com

218-766-8856

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fce6e5e-84e5-42f6-8fe8-d34d917a83e0