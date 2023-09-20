Halo Keeps 50 Million Fans Safe Around the Globe at 759 Major Sports, Music and Entertainment Events Over the Summer
British Sme Tech Company on Target for Extraordinary 659% Growth Over Next 5 YearsCHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the UK’s leading crowd security and safety technology companies is celebrating a phenomenal milestone by revealing it has protected 50 million people at over 759 major sporting, music and entertainment events and business premises around the globe over the course of the Summer.
Halo Solutions, which was founded by former National Counter Terrorism police officer Lloyd Major, has established itself as one of the leading SME crowd security and safety technology companies with its Halo (v5) incident and threat management software platform.
The company’s phenomenal growth this year will also see it protecting more than 2,000 planned events in 2023 and is on target for projected growth of 659% over the next five years, making it one of the UK’s most successful crowd safety and security technology SMEs.
Halo Solutions has played a hugely important role in protecting people and keeping them safe at some of the biggest events on the planet, with major events around the world, including the coronation of King Charles III, the Eurovision song contest, FIFA World Cup fan zones in Qatar, the Miami F1 Grand Prix, Silverstone’s British Grand Prix and Moto GP – to mention just a handful. It has protected fans at some of the biggest entertainment events, from Notting Hill Carnival and Glastonbury to the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
Halo (v5) has also helped to protect more than 30 music festivals and more than 100 concerts this year, from the likes of Elton John, Harry Styles and Peter Kay, to Cardiff LGBT Pride, Fort Lauderdale Pride, Lincoln Pride and Dublin Pride. It has kept fans safe at Wales vs England Rugby, the Ashes cricket test at Edgbaston and multiple football matches – including Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Mansfield Town. The crowd and event safety platform has also been deployed at the NEC Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, ExCeL London, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham and ACC Liverpool to keep millions of visitors safe each year. The Halo (v5) crowd safety platform has also played a major role in protecting the public across major rail transport infrastructure and stations across the UK.
Over the summer period between June and August, the company’s crowd safety and threat management platform played a pivotal role in event and crowd safety and threat/incident management, highlighting its important role at major events for promoters, organisers and security teams around the world:
19,444 incidents
140,231 tasks managed
1,661 medical incidents
1,136 health and safety incidents
768 hotline incidents
431 issues of lost property
290 incidents involving drink and drugs.
233 suspicious activities
226 ejections
115 incidents of theft
108 missing persons
97 reported cases of violence
85 emergencies
Commenting on the whirlwind summer of events, CEO and founder Lloyd Major said:
“It has been a phenomenal summer of major events with Halo’s (v5) crowd safety and security platform deployed to help protect the public at pretty much every conceivable major event around the globe. We are incredibly proud and humbled that our crowd safety and security technology is playing a major role in the safety and protection of the public at major events and locations. We have seen many tragedies over the years, such as Hillsborough, Heysel stadium and the Manchester Arena bombing – communication is always the first thing to go wrong when put under pressure and we’re constantly striving for perfection in this space. Safety and security of the public is our number one priority.
“This Summer alone, we have helped protect in excess of 50 million members of the public and fans across a record 759 major events and locations in football, rugby, tennis, cricket and F1, as well as pop concerts, music festivals and carnivals. We are also incredibly proud to have played a role in the security and safety operation surrounding the coronation of King Charles III and coronation concert at Windsor castle, National Armed Forces Day and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.”
The Halo (v5) software system acts as a central command-and-control function that operates from a standard laptop and can bring together more than 10 different systems integrated into one, with more than 75 client-led features. It integrates monitoring and recording of multiple feeds of information across a venue, from security, CCTV and live drone feeds, health and safety, cleaning, public reporting, video streaming, ticket scanning, accreditation and soon will include crowd management, crowd density, flow, sentiment, mood and capacity.
It means that when an incident occurs, all the actions, protocols and decisions taken by staff are recorded in one location for greater decision-making capability, transparency, and auditing purposes. It also provides an invaluable reporting mechanism on crowd safety, health and safety and incident logging. This allows operations directors, event managers and venue owners to make informed decisions and react much quicker on events that impact public safety. Critically, in the event of a major incident or a terrorist attack, it can provide vital evidential data to support the decisions taken.
Lloyd Major added:
“As a British SME tech company, we have seen phenomenal growth and demand for our technology internationally around the globe where Halo has played an active role in crowd safety and security for the FIFA World Cup 2022 fan zones in Qatar, the Miami Grand Prix, the Preakness Thoroughbred Stakes in Baltimore to the Malta Community Police department. Already we are projected to surpass this year’s events in 2024 with over 3000 events forecast for next year and our projected growth over the next five years is expected to exceed 659%”
Halo (v5) has been deployed to protect the public at some of the world’s largest, most prestigious, and high-profile events, including the FIFA World Cup fan zones in Qatar (2022), Cricket World Cup (2019), British Grand Prix, Notting Hill Carnival, Glastonbury Festival and the Miami F1 Grand Prix. It is also being used at a number of arena and conference venues across the UK, including The NEC Group, Motorpoint Arena, ACC Liverpool and ExCeL London. In addition, the Halo System is being used extensively at football, rugby and cricket stadiums, including Chelsea FC, West Bromwich Albion FC, Mansfield Town FC, Watford FC and Premiership Rugby clubs Harlequins and Leicester Tigers, Edgbaston and The Ageas Bowl cricket venues as well as many other sporting and business locations around the world.
ENDS
About Lloyd Major
Lloyd Major has nearly 20 years of police trainer and command experience, developing his expertise at the College of Policing, Emergency Planning College and Coventry University. Becoming the first operational planner in the UK to obtain a master’s degree in emergency planning and management, Lloyd developed a totally new process for multi-dimensional threat assessment.
Lloyd’s policing career saw him sit on the National Policing Events Gold Group (NPEGG), Tactical Training and Equipment Working Group (TTEWG), and as an expert advisor to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) for officer safety and public order.
He also worked around England in Operational Planning Units, including sitting on Safety Advisory Groups (SAGs) for specialist planning advice for thousands of events, major tournaments and operations.
A career highlight saw Lloyd join the National Counter Terrorism Police Operations Centre (NCTPOC) in London, serving between 2016 and 2019, where he advised law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world on terror threats, extremism, specialist training and resilience measures.
Lloyd left the police in March 2019 to take up a position on the organising committee for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where he worked across the tournament in security planning, counterterrorism preparedness, crowd management and tournament safety.
Lloyd’s passion for public safety and involvement in counter terrorism fuelled a deep-rooted motivation to enhance safety technology and training in the events industry. He founded Halo Solutions in order to directly support these issues and bring more resilience to events, venues, stadia and operations worldwide.
Gerard Franklin, Director Of Communications & PR
i5 Media
+44 7496850694
gerard@i5media.co.uk