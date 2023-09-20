The Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University will launch a number of professional training courses in the fourth quarter of 2023

MACAU, September 20 - In order to seize development opportunities, continuous self enhancement to improve competitiveness has become essential, and in recent years Macao citizens have actively enrolled in training courses to improve their overall quality and continuous professional development. There is especially strong demand for practice-oriented training such as financial management, convention and exhibition, technology application, social work practice, and public administration practice. In order to respond to needs in a timely manner, the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University will launch nine different series with more than 20 professional certificate training courses in the fourth quarter of 2023, covering financial management, exhibitions, social care, business applications, technology applications, culture and creativity, language and communication, social work professional practice and public administration practice. The courses are now accepting online registration.

The flagship courses of the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University, such as Chinese official document writing, public relations communication and negotiation skills, and human resources management are very popular among students with high registrations. In addition to continuing to offer various flagship courses, in the fourth quarter of 2023 the Centre will also offer a number of new courses, including “International Financial Theory and Macao Financial Practice”, “Techniques and Applications of Online Video Production”, “Public Speaking Skills”, “Organization and Coordination of Convention and Exhibition” and “Mental Rehabilitation and Communication Skills Practice”. These courses are specifically designed for professionals who want to join the relevant industry or want to improve their professional capabilities. In addition, two new courses have been added: “Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Care and Pain Management” and “Comprehensive Conditioning by Applying Traditional Chinese Medicine”. Interested parties are welcome to apply.

In order to meet the needs of social workers for continuous education, relevant courses offered by the Centre in the fourth quarter of 2023 have been recognised by the Macao Social Workers Professional Committee, covering areas such as social work skills for working with groups, mental rehabilitation, adolescent deviant behaviour and social work intervention practice. In addition, in order to support the continuing education of civil servants or those interested in professional knowledge of public administration, the Centre will offer courses such as administrative procedure law and Chinese official document writing. Students who complete the course requirements will receive a certificate from the Centre. Except for certain courses, all fourth-quarter course tuition can be paid through the PDAC scheme.

The teaching team of the Centre is highly experienced in teaching, industrial practice and research. The Centre welcomes all sectors of society and organisations to commission special classes or training courses. For course information, please visit the webpage https://www.mpu.edu.mo/zh/cec_short_courses.php. To inquire about the registration procedures, please call the Centre at 87950707 / 87950832 / 87950750 during office hours or email to cec@mpu.edu.mo.