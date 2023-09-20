Macao Polytechnic University signs cooperation agreement with BGI Group

MACAU, September 20 - In line with Macao's "1+4" strategy for appropriate economic diversification, promoting the development of the “Big Health” industry, cultivating high-quality talents and carrying out innovative research, Macao Polytechnic University and Shenzhen BGI Genomics Technology Co., Ltd. held a signing ceremony for the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement" at Macao Polytechnic University on September 12th to jointly build a scientific research and teaching base through school-enterprise cooperation, and thereby contribute to the development of Macao and the Greater Bay Area.

At the signing ceremony, Im Sio Kei, Rector of Macao Polytechnic University, drew attention to the fact that MPU is the first university in Asia to have passed the accreditation by the UK Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), and to have won the “Asia-Pacific Quality Awards” by the Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) for three times; MPU has also won the "National Teaching Achievement Award", making it the first and only higher education institution in Macao to receive this award twice. The quality and standards of MPU’s education are widely recognised worldwide, and in terms of scientific research, the University has set up the first engineering research center of the Ministry of Education in Hong Kong and Macao, and has collaborated with a number of renowned universities locally and internationally to establish laboratories and research centres for collaborative innovation research and to devote itself to interdisciplinary scientific research and innovation.

Xu Xun, Executive Director of BGI Group and President of BGI Research Institute, pointed out that BGI Group is a leading global frontier institution in life sciences. Adhering to the mission of "gene technology for the benefit of mankind", BGI leads the innovation and development of genomics with the integrated development model of "industry, education and research", and has established extensive cooperation with all parties in the industry chain through branches in more than 100 countries and regions around the world, applying cutting-edge multi-omics scientific research results to medical health, resource conservation, judicial services and other fields. At the same time, it provides independent and controllable advanced equipment, technical support and solutions for the current needs of precision medicine and precision health related to the national economy and people's livelihood.

Guests attending the signing ceremony included: Gu Ying, Vice President of BGI; Jin Xin, Vice President of BGI Research Institute; Xiao Minfeng, Vice President of BGI and Special Scientist of BGI; Liu Chuanyu, Executive Director of the Institute of Super Cells of BGI; Jin Xiao, Office of the President of BGI; Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports of Macao Polytechnic University, Dr. Ng San Fan; Associate Dean, Dr. Lam Nogueira Oi Ching Bernice; as well as teachers and students. After the signing ceremony, Shenzhen BGI Genomics Technology Co., Ltd. and the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports of MPU held an academic symposium with fruitful discussion on the innovative development of biomedical technology.