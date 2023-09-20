President Joe Biden highlights Việt Nam-US relations at UN General Assembly

VIETNAM, September 20 - NEW YORK — US President Joe Biden highlighted the relations between Việt Nam and the US in his speech at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19.

“For decades, it would have been unthinkable for an American President to stand in Hà Nội alongside a Vietnamese leader and announce a mutual commitment to the highest level of countries partnership,” he said at the high-level debate themed “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all,” referring to his historic Việt Nam visit earlier this month that resulted in the two sides agreeing to lift bilateral ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“With a concerted leadership and careful effort, adversaries can become partners, overwhelming challenges can be resolved, and deep wounds can heal,” the leader continued.

Through this example, Biden affirmed that the US stands ready to cooperate with countries to address disputes and that the US commits to promoting multilateralism to settle global challenges.

President Joe Biden paid a State visit to Việt Nam on September 10-11 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Patty of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

During their talks in Hà Nội on September 10, both leaders have reached an agreement to lift the Việt Nam-US relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development, less than 30 years after the two countries formally normalised diplomatic ties in 1995 and 10 years after the establishment of Comprehensive Partnership in 2013.

Addressing the debate, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on countries to enhance dialogues, promote multilateralism, and reform international administration system, especially international and UN economic and financial institutions to better meet requirements of sustainable development.

A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh CHính will attend high-level sessions with many important activities to promote the Vietnamese Party’s, State’s and Government’s consistent policy on a Việt Nam of peace, cooperation and integration to international friends, and elevate the relations between Việt Nam and the UN and countries to a new height. — VNS