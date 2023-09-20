PHILIPPINES, September 20 - Press Release

September 20, 2023 Senator Mark Villar: Internet Transactions Act has been approved on Second Reading, one step closer in Fighting Off Scammers Senator Mark Villar, the primary sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1846, also known as the Internet Transactions Act of 2023, successfully led the approval of the bill on its second reading after the period of individual amendments. "Through our successful collaboration with other senators, the amendments presented and adopted to the Internet Transactions Act ensures the utmost safeguard for both the consumers and merchants engaged in digital transactions," Senator Mark Villar said. Senator Mark Villar stands firmly in his belief that the Internet Transactions Act will provide safety mechanisms for all stakeholders involved in e-commerce. The bill highlights the regulation of e-commerce transactions between digital platforms or e-marketplaces and consumers. This bill also outlines the subsidiary liability of the online merchant or retailer, should it fail to fulfill its responsibilities, as laid down by the bill, to aggrieved consumers. "Sa pamamagitan ng ITA, mabibigyan natin ng assurance ang mga users at retailers na sila ay mayroon ng proteksyon laban sa online scams." Senator Mark Villar said. The Senator maintains a hopeful disposition on the passing of the Internet Transactions Act as he believes that it will be extremely helpful not just for the regulation of e-commerce transactions but also for the welfare of consumers. "The success of the recent session on the amendments of the bill shows the dedication of our senators in ensuring that it passes into law. Hopefully, we see through the process successfully. Ito ay magiging malaking tulong para sa mga consumers, lalo na sa mga biktima ng mga e-commerce scams and fraud transactions," Senator Mark Vilar said. "Through the ITA, masisigurado na natin na walang lugar ang mga scammers sa bagong Pilipinas!" the Senator added. Once signed into law, the Internet Transactions Act of 2023 will be a regulatory framework on the legal repercussions of online scams and it will provide safety measures for both consumers and merchants participating in digital transactions.