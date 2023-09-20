(Video)Thousands of Protesters Denounce Raisi’s UN Presence, Call for His Trial for 1988 Massacre in Iran

On Tuesday 19 of Sep. 2023, Thousands of Protesters denounced Raisi's UN Presence and Called for His Trial for the 1988 Massacre in Iran. The demonstrators voiced their condemnation of Raisi as a key figure of the Iranian regime, responsible for mass murder. In regard to the rally taking place in New York, Mrs. Rajavi conveyed that it symbolized the continued discontent within Iranian society, “Your rally in New York is an outpouring from the same intense volcano that is fueling unrest in the heart of Iranian society.” Senator Torricelli drew attention to the blood on Raisi’s hands, saying, “When Raisi walks to the podium today and shakes the hands of the leaders of the UN, know that his hands have the blood of thousands of martyrs of the 1988 massacre." Senator Lieberman, supported the Ten-Point Plan of the NCRI and Mrs. Rajavi by lawmakers in numerous countries and said, “Last year, 3,600 lawmakers in 61 parliaments in 41 countries in the world have endorsed the Ten-Point Plan of NCRI and Mrs. Rajavi." Senator Brownback, supported the Iranian people’s yearning for freedom and democracy, calling for an end to financial support for the ruling mullahs, and emphasized "No more money to the ruling regime. Giving money to terrorists only gets you more terrorism.”

Mrs. Rajavi, "The presence of Ebrahim Raisi at the UN is the darkest days of the UN because the bloodthirsty president of the mullahs’ regime is present there.”

Raisi’s background is his involvement in the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners. Protesters were calling that, rather than extending a welcome, he should be persecuted for his crimes.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, September 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article wrote that on Tuesday 19 of Sep. 2023, Thousands of Protesters denounced Raisi's UN Presence, and Called for His Trial for the 1988 Massacre in Iran.The demonstrators passionately voiced their strong opposition, condemning Raisi as a key figure the President of the Iranian regime, responsible for mass murder. They fervently argued that he should not be afforded a platform within the United Nations.One deeply troubling facet of Raisi’s background is his involvement in the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners. Protesters were calling that, rather than extending a welcoming hand to him at the United Nations, he should be apprehended and brought to trial for his crimes.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, conveyed her message to the rally participants through a video address. Prominent former officials, such as Senator Robert Torricelli, Senator Joseph Lieberman, Senator Sam Brownback, and Ambassador Mark Ginsburg, delivered speeches during the event. Additionally, representatives from diverse delegations, including clergy, youth, and women, shared their perspectives at this gathering.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi Addresses Iranian Rally and Calls for Accountability at UNMrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , sent a message to the rally. She praised the resilience of political prisoners, especially those associated with the MEK, who endured severe conditions, stating, ‘We salute The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , prisoners who endured the most brutal pressures and mistreatment.’She commended the dedication of the Resistance Units, emphasizing, “We salute the valiant members of the Resistance Units who kept alight the flames of the uprising for the regime’s overthrow.”In regard to the rally taking place in New York, Mrs. Rajavi conveyed that it symbolized the continued discontent within Iranian society, asserting, “Your demonstration today in New York is an outpouring from the same intense volcano that is fueling unrest in the heart of Iranian society.”Mrs. Rajavi condemned the presence of Ebrahim Raisi at the United Nations, declaring, “And today is among the ugliest and darkest days of the UN because the bloodthirsty president of the mullahs’ regime is present there.”She criticized the event for contradicting the very principles of the United Nations, stating, “This event blatantly contradicts the United Nations’ raison d’être and is an affront to the people of Iran.”Mrs. Rajavi urged accountability for Raisi, saying, “He must be held accountable for his crimes against humanity.”She dismissed attempts to downplay the ongoing developments in Iran, stating, “But these shameless theatrics, namely welcoming the mullahs’ criminal president at the UN headquarters, can never obscure the profound, ongoing, and major developments in Iran.”Mrs. Rajavi asserted that the readiness for an uprising is growing despite the regime’s repression, stating, “The shining truth is that despite the regime’s relentless repression, the social readiness for the eruption of an uprising has increased, the regime is at an impasse, the Iranian people’s protest movement and their Resistance Units have found their way, and the next uprising is looming.”Mrs. Rajavi called on governments worldwide to cease providing support to the Iranian regime and to prosecute Khamenei and Raisi in international courts for genocide and crimes against humanity, emphasizing, “They must place the clerical regime under Chapter VII of the UN Charter as a threat to world peace and security.”In conclusion, Mrs. Rajavi underscored the Iranian people’s determination to fight for freedom, saying, “Our people have found the path to victory and freedom.”She emphasized, “The democratic revolution of the people of Iran will triumph.”Senator Robert TorricelliSenator Robert Torricelli rallied the crowd with a heartfelt message of solidarity and condemnation against Ebrahim Raisi. Senator Torricelli’s speech resonated deeply with the demonstrators, as he expressed empathy for their profound loss and suffering, stating, “Behind every one of you is someone you love and who was martyred, someone important to you who was tortured. There are thousands behind you. You honor their memories and lives. I am honored to be with you.”Senator Torricelli highlighted the imminent appearance of Raisi before world diplomats, emphasizing the importance of understanding the individual addressing them. He directly confronted Raisi’s past, stating, “The voice you will be hearing is the same voice that ordered the murder of thousands across Iran. It is his voice who murdered them. Understand who Raisi is. He is a murderer.”Senator Torricelli drew attention to the blood on Raisi’s hands, saying, “When Raisi walks to the podium today and shakes the hands of the leaders of the UN, know that his hands have the blood of thousands of martyrs of the 1988 massacre. That’s who shakes your hand today. He is a murderer, and his hands have blood on them.”Senator Torricelli forecasted a grim future for Raisi, likening him to infamous tyrants of the past. He asserted, “Raisi, understand this. You can enjoy all the honors and the pomp and the circumstance. Understand this, your future is the future of Qaddafi, the future of Idi Amin, of Saddam. That is your future.”The senator then shifted his focus to the diplomats at the UN, drawing a sharp contrast between Raisi’s presence and the aspirations of the Iranian people.He declared, “Today, to the diplomats of the UN. Raisi may stand there, but the people of Iran stand here. What the people of Iran want is a democratic country where they can choose their own leaders, speak freely, and are at peace with their neighbors, a state that is true to the tradition of the great nation of Iran.”Senator Torricelli concluded his speech with a message of hope, expressing belief in the power of the Iranian people, particularly the youth, and their role in shaping the nation’s future. He declared, “The future will belong to the young people in the streets. The future will stand with those who stand with us.”Senator Joseph LiebermanSenator Joseph Lieberman delivered a resolute and impassioned speech, expressing his unwavering support for the movement advocating for a free Iran. He began his address by symbolically stating, “The sun is shining on the movement for a free Iran. The sun is setting on Raisi and the regime in Tehran.”Lieberman called for Raisi to be held accountable in the International Criminal Court for his alleged crimes, asserting, “Raisi is a murderer and has the blood of thousands of people on his hands, and yet he gets the right to speak at the podium of the UN General Assembly. He must be tried in the International Criminal Court for his crimes.”Addressing the international community, Senator Lieberman urged a reconsideration of Iran’s status in international organizations: "To our friends in the UN, you got some repentance for the fact that Raisi has been given a podium. It’s time to expel Iran from every international agency and organization because this regime is a criminal state and doesn’t deserve to be in international organizations.”Senator Lieberman invoked the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, emphasizing the inherent right of people and nations to rebel against tyranny and oppression, as outlined in the declaration.He underscored that the people of Iran have a legitimate right to seek change, stating, “The universal declaration of human rights, adopted by the UN, has a clause that says people and nations have recourse to rebellion against tyranny and oppression. It’s the last recourse, but pursuant to the UN Universal Declaration of Rights, the people of Iran have the right to rebel.”Challenging the regime’s claims of divine authority, Lieberman asked, “The mullahs in Iran say they are doing the work of God. Would God want anyone to kill people, or children or arrest people? No.”He praised the resilience of the Iranian freedom movement, highlighting its strength despite the regime’s brutal crackdown on dissent, noting, “This movement for a free Iran is stronger today than it has ever been. A year ago, the regime’s morality police arrested and murdered Mahsa Amini. The rebellion that was brewing against the mullahs broke open. And the regime knew it and acted brutally, and killed hundreds.”Senator Lieberman addressed the dire economic conditions in Iran, citing a significant increase in poverty and a sharp devaluation of the currency. He emphasized that the corrupt government would not willingly relinquish power and must be removed, stating, “In the last five years, there are three times as many people in Iran living in poverty than before. The currency has dropped in value 34 times. The government is evil and corrupt. This kind of government that feeds off its position in power will not go willingly from power. It has to be brought down.”Lieberman commended the leadership of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and the role of the MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) in the fight for freedom in Iran, noting, “There is no more effective force for bending the arc toward freedom for the people of Iran than the NCRI under Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and the MEK inside the country.”He emphasized the global support for the Iranian resistance, highlighting the endorsement of the Ten-Point Plan of the NCRI and Mrs. Rajavi by lawmakers in numerous countries and the backing of former leaders and Nobel Prize laureates, stating, “In the last year, 3,600 lawmakers in 61 parliaments in 41 countries in the world have endorsed the Ten-Point Plan of NCRI and Mrs. Rajavi. Add to that 124 former leaders and 75 Nobel Prize winners.”In closing, Senator Lieberman asserted that the terrorists were in control of the regime in Tehran, while the freedom fighters resided within the NCRI and MEK.He expressed optimism about the turning point reached in the last year and the growing international consensus against engaging with the Iranian regime, stating, “The terrorists are running the regime in Tehran, the freedom fighters are fighting in the NCRI, in the MEK and I say we’re going to look back on this last year and say it was a turning point.”Senator Sam BrownbackSenator Sam Brownback delivered a powerful speech at the rally, highlighting the plight of the Iranian people under the rule of the mullahs and their yearning for change. He began by reflecting on the 45 years of the mullahs’ control over Iran, stating, “The ruling mullahs have had control of Iran for nearly 45 years. It’s fair to ask: How have those decades been for the people of Iran? They have been disastrous.”Senator Brownback drew attention to the stark contrast in the experiences of those in power and the suffering of the Iranian people, noting, “Now, if you were one of the rulers, one of the rulers over the past 45 years, it’s been very good. You’re now rich and have power. For now, but not for long. The end is coming.”He emphasized the Iranian people’s desire for regime change, stating, “The people want regime change and they want it now.”Turning his focus to the impact of the ruling clerics on Islam, Senator Brownback expressed deep concern, saying, “It’s also fair to ask how has Islam fared under the ruling clerics? This too has been a disaster.” He pointed out the discontent among the people due to the restrictive policies imposed by the regime, which he believed had driven people away from the faith.Senator Brownback highlighted an alternative path for Iran rooted in democracy, human rights, and freedom. He declared, “There is clearly another way for the great people of Iran, and it’s called democracy. It’s called human rights. It’s called human dignity. It’s called freedom. Freedom for the people in Iran.”He urged support for the Iranian people’s yearning for freedom and democracy, calling for an end to financial support for the ruling mullahs, stating, “Let’s back the yearning of the people of Iran. No more money to the ruling mullahs. If we’ve learned nothing else, giving money to terrorists only gets you more terrorism.”Senator Brownback emphasized the stark contrast between the values of human rights and religious freedom cherished by many nations and the regime’s perception of them as threats to its control. He warned against the potential consequences of an alliance between Iran, Russia, and China, stating, “The world has a dark future if this alliance of madness between Iran and Russia and China prevails. But it will not prevail.”In conclusion, Senator Brownback expressed his belief in the inevitability of freedom, asserting, “History and the hand of God move inexorably towards freedom. It often takes time and much struggle, but the natural state of human beings, of men and men and women around the world is to be free.”

Khamenei facilitated Raisi’s rise to the presidency because of his background in suppression. Raisi massacred more than 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.