Shamrock Medicine Plus Now Offering Direct Primary Care Services in Center City, Pennsylvania

It's important! And, it's what people deserve. There are more and more scary healthcare stories, emphasizing a need for efficient, accessible, convenient, and personalized healthcare.

And, it is easy. Shamrock Medicine Plus now offers direct primary care services in Center City, Pennsylvania.

Center City, in Philadelphia’s downtown core, is a clean, safe, attractive, vibrant, and popular people hub. It is now also the source for the uniquely special, personalized, and patient-centered health care that is Shamrock Medicine Plus.

“Center City is a perfect fit,” says the personable and respected Shamrock founder and primary care physician. Dr. Peter Kelly. “After all, patients want, and expect, that their primary care doctor has an extensive background in treating various medical conditions, screening tests, and chronic diseases.

“And, now it is available in Center City.”

The Shamrock Medicine Plus specialness has always been about health care rooted in experience, attentiveness, empathy, honesty, and availability.

Dr. Peter Kelly is a highly skilled and experienced Family Medicine primary care physician, practicing for over 10 years. He has a solid background in both Chronic Care and Urgent Care and is experienced in managing both acute and chronic medical conditions.

The ultimate testimonials are the feedback from patients.

 “Establishing a new primary care doctor can be overwhelming, but I’m so glad I made the switch. Very happy!”

 “Dr. Kelly is one of the first doctors that truly made me feel heard. Highly recommended!”

 “Dr. Kelly was very helpful and super simple to schedule. Refreshingly easy visit.”

 “Dr. Kelly was awesome. Super friendly, on time, and efficient.”

A Shamrock Medicine Plus membership (only $249 per month or $2,490 per year) is the ultimate way to get exceptional primary care. Once registered, Shamrock members have access to in-person care at City Center, as well as scheduling convenient tele-health appointments for everything from routine checks-up, from common illnesses to chronic disease, virtual consultations, prescription refills, and lab results.

For more information, or to register, please visit shamrockmedplus.com/services or shamrockmedplus.com/blog/

About Shamrock Med Plus:

Shamrock Medicine is a boutique medical practice, offering personalized medical care with in-person and telemedicine visits, online labs, and same-day refills for members. Shamrock Medicine currently accepts Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBC, Medicare, Humana, and United Healthcare insurance.

Contact Details:

407 South 10th Street

Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

United States