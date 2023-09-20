Spring Water Market is Expected to Witness Speedy Growth of US$ 497.37 Bn by 2032 | Transparency Market Research Inc.
Rise in demand for flow spring water and spring mountain water is creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global spring water marketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global spring water market is anticipated to garner a revenue of US$ 497.37 Bn and rise at a CAGR of 8.3% during the estimated period from 2022 to 2032. As per our analysts, the increasing concerns of a wide variety of health issues caused by water contamination among individuals such as reproductive problems, neurological illnesses, and gastrointestinal sickness are expected to foster the growth of the spring water market over the analysis period. Besides, the rising production of new water products ensuring the fundamental features of conventional water is expected to amplify the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Moreover, the rising awareness of the health benefits of spring water among individuals and the increasing demand for spring water in the food and beverage business, and the various health benefits of spring water due to the high presence of minerals are predicted to create massive growth opportunities for the spring water market over the estimated timeframe. However, the high cost of spring water bottles may impede the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.
Covid-19 Impact on the Spring Water Market
Initially, the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the demand for bottled water as consumers across the globe started storing water in anticipation of lockdowns and limited stocks. However, the downfall of the tourism industry has decreased the sales of bottled water. Moreover, with the risk of spreading infection among workforces and government-imposed regulations, many bottled water businesses have scaled back their operations during the pandemic period. However, the reopening of hotels and restaurants post the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to increase the demand for bottled water which may lead to boosting the growth of the spring water market.
Key Players of the Spring Water Market
The major players of the market include
• Orient Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.)
• CG Roxane, LLC
• Nestle S.A.
• Bluetriton Brands
• PepsiCo
• Berrington Water
• Ten Spring Water
• Coca-Cola (Valpre)
These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to gain a leading position in the global industry.
Segments of the Spring Water Market
The report has divided the market into segments based on type, distribution channel, and region.
Type: Bottled Sub-Segment to be Most Productive
The bottled sub-segment held the highest share of the market in 2021. This is mainly because spring water is the most prevalent type of bottled water. Moreover, the bottled spring water is naturally filtered and ready to drink with no subsequent processing which is predicted to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.
Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative
The hypermarkets/supermarkets sub-segment is expected to have the fastest growth over the estimated timeframe. This is mainly because supermarkets or hypermarkets have extensive grocery store networks with a global client base. Furthermore, these companies offer attractive discounts, doorstep delivery, quick accessibility, and quick verification, which is expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.
