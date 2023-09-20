SimpliFed Names Gajen Sunthara Chief Technology Officer

Baby Feeding Health Tech Platform Creates New Role for Technology Lead to Further Company’s Mission to Democratize Baby Feeding Support for All Families

ITHACA, NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed , the virtual maternal health leader in lactation support, no matter how you feed your baby, announced today that Gajen Sunthara will join the organization as its new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Sunthara brings over two decades of healthcare technology experience to the lactation services health tech platform, and will help build the platform itself, as well as SimpliFed products and technology.

“Gajen Sunthara is unequivocally at the top of the field of healthcare technology. There is no one better. He is a leader in the arena, has tremendous expertise and leadership in modern health interoperability standards, and we are so lucky to have him join our team,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO and founder of SimpliFed. “I had the incredible privilege to first meet Gaj when he was a leader at Boston Children’s Hospital, and then I had the privilege of working with him when we were both selected to serve as Presidential Innovation Fellows together. Now, he is part of the SimpliFed team and we are all so grateful. He cares deeply about SimpliFed’s mission and is playing an essential role in elevating the baby feeding speciality.”

Mr. Sunthara comes to SimpliFed with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology. His work was intrinsic to the very beginning of electronic medical records, which are nearly ubiquitous within the practice of any healthcare provider. For more than two decades with the Boston Children’s Hospital, he was the Director of Innovation R&D and developed clinical workflows within Epic and Cerner EHR systems. Mr. Sunthara is a 2014 White House Presidential Innovation Fellow (PIF), a member of the United States Digital Service (USDS), and an tech-architect for President Obama’s Precision Medicine Initiative and Nation’s healthcare interoperability which to this day uses open FHIR standards across numerous U.S. federal agencies with private sectors. As a healthtech founder himself, he founded 1upHealth, Inc., healthcare's data platform to connect, control and compute data for payers, providers and patients.





Although Mr. Sunthara has been working with SimpliFed for nearly two years as an advisor, his new role as CTO officially formulated as SimpliFed began growing its work with health plans and providers across the US.

“I am thrilled to join SimpliFed because of the mission of helping parents and babies,” said Gajen Sunthara, SimpliFed’s new CTO. “Our platform and products helps every mom, parent and baby during crucial times by supporting end-to-end maternal and baby healthcare experiences, while also reducing provider burden, and improving patient experience.”

Mr. Sunthara started the role on September 1, and is based in Boston.

SimpliFed is the virtual maternal health leader in breastfeeding and baby feeding support. They provide judgment-free, virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with its network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/ .

