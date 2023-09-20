Parmesan Cheese Market is Booming at A Cagr Of 4.3% to Reach US$ 23 Bn by the End Of 2031- AMR Study

Parmesan Cheese Market

Surge in popularity of parmesan cheese as a functional and nutritional food drive the growth of the global parmesan cheese market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Parmesan Cheese Industry generated $15.4 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $23.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. Parmesan cheese is a tough, granular cow's milk cheese which is aged for at least one year before being sold offered for sale. Parmigiano-Reggiano is the most authentic type of parmesan cheese, produced in Italy's Reggiano region in the cities of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantova, and its production is strictly regulated by law. Grana Padano, another cheese grown in the same region, is also considered a type of parmesan and is frequently used in the production of powdered or shredded parmesan in the Parmesan Cheese Industry.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47676

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the global adoption of parmesan cheese, increase in the production of parmesan-based snacks, and surge in popularity of parmesan cheese as a functional and nutritional food drive the growth of the global parmesan cheese market. However, easy availability of alternatives such as processed cheese, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Swiss cheese restricts the market growth. Moreover, many market participants are making vegan parmesan cheese that are nearly identical to the dairy version, which is helping to promote vegan parmesan by allowing consumers to experience the same feel of parmesan without consuming any animal products and helps increase the Parmesan Cheese Market Size.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

BelGioioso Cheese Inc.,

Italia del Gusto,

Auroville,

All American Foods, Inc.,

Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc.,

Caseificio Gennari Sergio & Figli Srl,

Caseificio Sepertino,

DalterAlimentari S.p.A,

Frank & Sal Italian Market,

Lactalis Group,

Organic Valley,

Caseifico San Pier Damiani,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

The Kroger Co.,

Thornico A/S

Lactose intolerance is a clinical disorder in which the body is not able to properly digest lactose, a form of sugar found within milk, resulting in ailments such as stomach cramps, diarrhoea, and gastrointestinal discomfort. Although Parmesan cheese contains little lactose, it can cause discomfort in lactose intolerant individuals. Lactose intolerance is becoming more common worldwide, and it can occur at any age. Parmesan Cheese Market Forecast is being hampered as a result of this. Furthermore, parmesan cheese is high in sodium. Five grams of parmesan cheese contain 76mg of sodium, making the cheese's sodium concentration very high. Because of its high sodium content, many consumers are avoiding parmesan cheese, which limits the Parmesan Cheese Market Size.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6279b4507a06e07797bba7567fa37216

Parmesan cheese has grown in popularity in recent years. However, the global vegan population has grown dramatically. According to a report by Grubhub, a leading prepared food delivery service in the United States, orders for plant-based food and beverages increased by 17%. Many market participants, including a few new entrants, are including plant-based parmesan cheese made from cashews, soy, coconut, and almonds in their product offerings.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global parmesan cheese market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. As authentic parmesan cheese, called Parmigiano-Reggiano, is produced in the Reggiano region of Italy in the Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantova areas. Europe has strict laws with regard to the classification of parmesan cheese to maintain the highest quality and authenticity of cheese possible. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. owing to rapid urbanization, combined with a rise in disposable incomes in the region's developing countries, driving demand for parmesan cheese in the Asia-Pacific region.

Europe was the largest shareholder in terms of parmesan cheese sales in the base year owing to the high popularity of the parmesan cheese in the region, especially in Italy as it is the country of origin of parmesan cheese. North America was the second largest in terms of market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.2% at the end of the forecast period.

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/47676

Based on type, the powdered segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global parmesan cheese market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to its convenience of use and easy availability through various retail channels. However, the grated segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its ease of use and the intensity of the flavor. The popularity of authentic grated parmesan is rapidly increasing due to the increasing consumer interest in organic and authentic food products.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Mascarpone Cheese Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mascarpone-cheese-market-A15128

Anhydrous Milk Fat Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anhydrous-milk-fat-market-A53446

Fermented Milk Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fermented-milk-market-A05952

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.