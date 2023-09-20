Industrial Flooring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The market size of global industrial flooring is expected to grow to $8.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2023" provides thorough market insights. TBRC predicts the market to reach $8.53 billion in 2027, with a 4.6% CAGR.

Industrial flooring market grows due to food and beverage sector demand. Asia-Pacific leads. Key players: BASF SE, Cornerstone Flooring, Fosroc Inc., Sika AG, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Master Builder Solutions Group.

Industrial Flooring Market Segments

• Materials: Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Types

• Thickness: Light, Medium, Heavy Duty

• End-User: Food & Beverage, Chemical, Transportation & Aviation, Healthcare, Other Industries

• Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7088&type=smp

Industrial flooring covers and fortifies surfaces, enduring abrasion, traffic, and loads while offering design options.

Read More On The Industrial Flooring Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-flooring-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Flooring Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Flooring Adhesive Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flooring-adhesive-global-market-report

Flooring Contractors Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flooring-contractors-global-market-report

Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/resilient-flooring-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

