Nagorno Karabakh: Borrell meets Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan at UN General Assembly

On 19 September, EU High Representative Josep Borrell met Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York on 18 and 19 September.

After the meeting, Borrell wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they discussed the “deeply concerning situation in Nagorno Karabakh”.

“The EU calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for Azerbaijan to stop the current military activities,” wrote Borrell.

Yesterday, Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said that it has begun “anti-terrorist” operations in its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, under Armenian control.

In a statement released after the first clashes, the European Union condemned the military escalation along the Line of Contact and in other locations in Karabakh.

Find out more

Press release