Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,931 in the last 365 days.

Nagorno Karabakh: Borrell meets Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan at UN General Assembly

On 19 September, EU High Representative Josep Borrell met Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York on 18 and 19 September.

After the meeting, Borrell wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they discussed the “deeply concerning situation in Nagorno Karabakh”.

“The EU calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for Azerbaijan to stop the current military activities,” wrote Borrell.

Yesterday, Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said that it has begun “anti-terrorist” operations in its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, under Armenian control.

In a statement released after the first clashes, the European Union condemned the military escalation along the Line of Contact and in other locations in Karabakh. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Nagorno Karabakh: Borrell meets Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan at UN General Assembly

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more