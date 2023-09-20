Global Instrument Transformers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Instrument Transformers Global Market Report 2023

The market size of global instrument transformers is expected to grow to $11.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The "Instrument Transformers Global Market Report 2023" provides in-depth market insights. TBRC predicts the market to reach $11.34 billion in 2027, with a 7.2% CAGR.

Instrument transformers market grows due to rising electricity demand. Asia-Pacific leads. Key players: ABB Ltd., Arteche Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, General Electric Co.

Instrument Transformers Market Segments

• Type: Current Transformers, Potential Transformers, Combined Transformers

• Enclosure: Indoor, Outdoor

• Voltage: Distribution, Sub-Transmission, High Transmission, Extra High Transmission, Ultra-High Transmission

• Application: Relaying, Switchgear, Metering, Other Applications

• End-User: Power Utilities, Power Generation, Industries/OEMs, Other Users

• Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Instrument transformers precisely isolate or convert voltage/current levels. They enable safe metering/control from high-power circuits, isolating secondary circuits from high voltage/current.

