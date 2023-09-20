Submit Release
Michel meets Zelenskyy at UN General Assembly: ‘We will never tire of backing Ukraine’

President of the European Council Charles Michel met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. 

High-level events within the framework of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly took place on 18 and 19 September at the UN headquarters in New York.

“We will never tire of backing Ukraine,” said Charles Michel. “We will never tire of defending peace and international law on our continent. We owe it to Ukraine, to our people, and the next generation. Ukraine’s security and future are ours.”

For his part, Zelensky tweeted that they had discussed Ukraine’s progress on the path to opening EU accession talks. 

“We also focused on the frontline developments and further EU military support. We paid special attention to the Peace Formula and the Global Peace Summit,” Zelenskyy added.

