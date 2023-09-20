Marine Retinol Market to Soar at 11.4% CAGR to Hit US$ 243.3 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Social Media Influence is Driving Marine Retinol Demand in the United States

Rockville , Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the worldwide Marine Retinol Market is valued at US$ 82.4 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 243.3 million by 2033. Over the next decade, global marine retinol demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Growing demand for anti-aging and reducing fine lines globally is a key factor that will spur growth in the marine retinol market. Increasing popularity of marine retinol due to its richness in vitamins and minerals that benefit overall skin health will also fuel marine retinol demand during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 243.3 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 11.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



Innovative marketing strategies employed by key marine retinol manufacturers are expected to boost the market during the next ten years.

To increase brand preference and sales, marine retinol manufacturers emphasize its exceptional qualities, sustainability, and natural origin to draw consumers looking for natural skincare products. Additionally, companies are working with influencers, medical professionals, or beauty experts to promote their products and boost brand awareness.

For example, in 2023 Algativ announced new product Bio- retinoid “RetinART”. It is made from a wild strain of C. vulgaris that is sourced responsibly and includes pure marine apocarotenoids that are structurally similar to retinoic acid and are extracted from xanthophyll. RetinART is aimed to repair the skin without causing any side effects.

Marine Retinol offers a natural and sustainable alternative to synthetic retinol, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers, further contributing to its growing popularity.Internationalization and development of new varieties will create new growth prospects for the market. As the world is giving more importance to personal grooming and appearance and trying out products from around the world, leading to increased demand for effective ingredients.

Innovation and the discovery of new ingredients are essential in the skincare industries. Companies and manufacturers are always looking for unique and efficient ingredients to differentiate their products in an increasing competitive marketplace. Marine Retinol offers an opportunity for product diversification and the development of fresh formulations to meet certain skincare concerns.

Key Takeaways from the Marine retinol Report:

The global marine retinol market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 243.3 million by 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2033. Global demand for marine retinol is likely to soar at 11.4 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on product type, Sea Buckthorn Retinol segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 83.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a dominant value share of 42.9% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. The United States marine retinol market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 63.5 million by 2033.

“The marine retinol market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its benefits for skincare and anti-aging. Rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients further fuels the market's expansion, However, challenges in sourcing and potential environmental impacts demands for careful consideration for long-term sustainability.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Key Segments of Marine Retinol Industry Research Report

By Product Type By End Use Application By Region Seaweed retinol

Algae retinol

Marine collagen retinol

Sea buckthorn retinol Cosmetics

Personal Care North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



Who is Winning?

Age Stop Switzerland, MoonStar Essentials, Mara, Deconstruct, BeautyPro, Sheeba London, Serumology, Selfless by Hyram, Josie Maran, JLMK Ltd, Eclat Skin London, Aisha Emily, Sanjara, Epidermal Research Centre, Tvama Organics are key marine retinol manufacturers listed in the report.

These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

In 2023, Deconstruct announced the expansion of their new product portfolio, launching the new lip care range for men and women

In 2022, Deconstruct raised $2 million funding, which the company will be utilizing for research and development, expanding and hiring

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global marine retinol market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the marine retinol market based on product type (seaweed retinol, algae retinol, marine collagen retinol, sea buckthorn retinol), and end use application (cosmetics and personal care), across various regions.

