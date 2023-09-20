Horizon Media Canada: Immigration Surge Offers Remarkable Growth Opportunities for Brands

Multiculturalism Study Signals Reliance on Digital Search

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, one of Canada's leading media companies, released a new study examining the untapped potential for brands within the country’s diverse newcomer population. The research also sheds light on avenues for brands to effectively resonate with this burgeoning demographic.



Canada's population is experiencing an unprecedented surge due to immigration, with one new immigrant arriving every one minute and seven seconds. In 2023, Canada is poised to become a record-breaking year for immigration, contributing to an astounding 1.2 million population growth year-over-year. Notably, 30 per cent of Canada's population, along with three in five newcomers, identify as persons of colour, highlighting the nation's commitment to inclusivity and multiculturalism.

“Brands are being presented with an ever-scaling growth opportunity. Newcomers today boast higher savings, assets, and investments than previous generations, granting them increased buying power,” said Kevin Kivi, General Manager for Horizon Media Canada. “New immigrants are arriving not just with dreams, but with dollars. Engaging with multicultural audiences and newcomers goes beyond checking a box or two. It's about understanding their journey, speaking their language, and fostering a genuine connection that resonates on a personal level.”

The study delves into the consumer journey, underscoring the importance of accessible information during initial brand exploration. Brands are encouraged to establish a robust online presence, providing valuable insights that facilitate newcomers' information-seeking process. The study also uncovers the evolving effectiveness of traditional advertising strategies over time, reflecting newcomers' adaptation to their new environment.

Findings reveal distinct shopping habits among migrants, with 67 per cent finding the Canadian shopping experience different from their country of origin. Diversity stands as a key differentiator, but newcomers often face choice overload. Clarity and guidance from brands are essential. Notably, in-store shopping is more prevalent among migrants than multi/first-generation Canadians, highlighting the need for an omnichannel approach.

“What also came as a surprise was 'Search' being the linchpin of discovery. While it’s often considered later in the shopper journey, it emerged as the primary driver for introducing multicultural audiences to new brands,” said Simon Ross, Horizon’s Vice President of Strategy and Insights. “True success for brands lies in having multiculturalism baked into your marketing mix, not merely bolted on. When diversity is an integral ingredient, your brand's flavour becomes richer, resonating authentically for a range of diverse audiences.”

Key Takeaways

Horizon Media conducted a comprehensive 'Finger on the Pulse' survey from April 24th to May 5th, 2023. The survey of 876 participants spanning various ethnic backgrounds aimed to uncover crucial insights into the Canadian consumer's preferences and behaviors, particularly in the context of multiculturalism and immigration.

