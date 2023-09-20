ILO and UNDP join forces to promote Responsible Business and Decent Work for Indonesian companies

The opening of the joint ILO and UNDP training programme to strengthen the implementation of responsible business practices of Indonesian and Japanese companies operating in Indonesia. (c) ILO/Gita Lingga

BALI (Joint Press Release) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the Government of Japan, are organizing a three-day training programme from 20-22 September in Bali on the promotion of responsible business and decent work in Indonesia.

This training is the first joint training organized by the ILO and the UNDP targeting companies operating in Indonesia in the electronic manufacturing sector, in particular those that are part of global supply chains in the industry. The electronic sector has been a key driver of economic growth and employment in many developing countries, including Indonesia. Indonesia’s electronic industry has contributed to lucrative domestic market and strong regional supply chains.

The electronics sector’s job creation potential will be key going forward as Indonesia looks to harness the potential of an unfolding demographic dividend, which will see those of productive (working) age surpassing those outside it.

But while job creation is of course a good thing, it is the quality of those jobs that matters most—not just for individual human wellbeing but the sustainability of society and economy at large. This is why the promotion of decent work and responsible business conduct—underpinned by the normative framework of international labour standards—is such an important endeavour, both in electronics manufacturing and beyond.

In addition to support the private sector with the international guiding principles and sensitization of responsible business concepts, the training also aims to equip the companies with responsible business practices, create peer-learning opportunities to overcome challenges and find solutions in promoting and respecting human rights in their operations as well as their supply chains,

The training programme introduces the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) that includes human rights due diligence (HRDD), with the curriculum developed based on UNDP's Human Rights Due Diligence Training Facilitation Guide and context assessments on responsible business practices of Indonesian and Japanese companies operating in Indonesia.

The training also covers labour rights, with a focus on decent work targeting Japanese-linked electronics manufacturing companies, based on the ILO’s Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) and Social Policy as well as an ILO study on the electronics industry in Indonesia and its integration into global supply chains.

Michiko Miyamoto, ILO Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, stated that the training programme would contribute to not only improve the understanding and capacity of Indonesian private sector on responsible business practices and decent work throughout their supply chains, but would also contribute to standard compliance and competitiveness that led to the achievements of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal No. 8 on Sustainable Economic Growth and Decent Work for All.

“Companies are the engine of the economy. The implementation of international standards on responsible business has become essential to economic growth and economic development and by ensuring respect to human rights and decent work, companies can drive large-scale positive changes in their operations and their supply chains. Thus, the ILO in collaboration with relevant UN agencies continue to promote key instruments outlining how companies can act responsibly,” she stated.

The training programme applies participatory and active engagement as well as learning approaches, combining presentation/short lecture, case study, roleplay, and group works as well as Q&A sessions, in addition to online closed-door guidance sessions for selected individual companies.

About the ILO: The support of the ILO is given by its Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Supply Chains Asia (RISSC) in Indonesia. Funded by the Government of Japan, the RISSC project aims to build more resilient, inclusive and sustainable global supply chains as an entry point and catalyst for advancing decent work, addressing human and labour right risks, and building forward better from recent global disruptions, including COVID-19 pandemic. In Indonesia, the RISSC project focuses on the electronics manufacturing sector.

About the UNDP: The UNDP provides its support through the UNDP Business and Human Rights (B+HR)—a global project that works towards two outputs of (1) providing technical support to governments to develop and/or implement national action plans on business and human rights (or similar policy instruments), and (2) strengthening the capacity of the business sector to understand and conduct human rights due diligence under the B+HR Academy.



