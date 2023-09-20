Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,134 in the last 365 days.

Police at Kirakira conduct awareness talk in Makira Ulawa Province

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers at Kirakira police station in Makira-Ulawa Province had conducted a law and order awareness talk to people of Warihito communities in Makira-Ulawa Province recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira-Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “Awareness team were impressed with the turnout from people in the community during the awareness talk.”

PPC Sitai says, “The team explains law and order and the consequences of breaching it and emphasis on crime prevention strategy and its importance given that many communities in the area have come to realize the high rate of antisocial activities from land dispute, kwaso production and marijuana.”

Superintendent Sitai says, “Team leader of the awareness team Sergeant Audrey Suhata assured the communities that police will continue to assist with their By – laws and training including SARA model.”

The community leaders have acknowledged the team’s effort to go out doing awareness in maintaining the law and order in the community during this period of voter’s registration for the 2024 National General Election (NGE).

RSIPF Press

You just read:

Police at Kirakira conduct awareness talk in Makira Ulawa Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more