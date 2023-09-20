Police at Kirakira conduct awareness talk in Makira Ulawa Province

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers at Kirakira police station in Makira-Ulawa Province had conducted a law and order awareness talk to people of Warihito communities in Makira-Ulawa Province recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira-Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “Awareness team were impressed with the turnout from people in the community during the awareness talk.”

PPC Sitai says, “The team explains law and order and the consequences of breaching it and emphasis on crime prevention strategy and its importance given that many communities in the area have come to realize the high rate of antisocial activities from land dispute, kwaso production and marijuana.”

Superintendent Sitai says, “Team leader of the awareness team Sergeant Audrey Suhata assured the communities that police will continue to assist with their By – laws and training including SARA model.”

The community leaders have acknowledged the team’s effort to go out doing awareness in maintaining the law and order in the community during this period of voter’s registration for the 2024 National General Election (NGE).

RSIPF Press