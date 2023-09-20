Ten youths selected for Ship for World Youth Program

Ten youths have been selected to represent Solomon Islands in the Ship for World Youth Program from November 2023 to February 2024.

The Government in partnership with the Government of Japan last month invites application from interested young Solomon Islanders between the ages of 18 – 30 years to represent Solomon Islands in the Ship for World Youth Program 2023 (SWY2023).

The successful applicants-David Oeta Junior, Patricia Joyce Suri, Frelin Houkeni, Harrison Soni, Haylinta Katovai, Ghandie Mavaemua, Edelah Leoa Animamu, Philip Feni, Lyndema Kotisaia Leovania, Elizabeth Gore were selected after being shortlisted and interviewed, based on their active engagements in various fields including communities, churches, sports, academic and voluntarism and professional work.

These participating youths will join other young people from 14 countries around the world and Japan in various trainings and exchange activities while participating in a “hybrid program” that combines online exchange through information and communication devices from their home countries, and face-to-face exchange on board the ship and at ports of call after their arrival in Japan.

Youth Development Officer May Palataru on behalf of the Ministry of Women, Youth Children and Family Affairs, the Embassy of Japan and the Ship for World Youth Alumni Solomon Islands congratulated the ten selected youths and look forward to their participation in all meetings and activities in preparation for the program and the actual program in country and in Japan.

Ms Palataru who will accompany the participants as National Leader acknowledged the more than 300 applicants for showing interest and respond to the call for expression of interest.

The Ship for World Youth Program is implemented with the aims to cultivate the global leaders of the next generation who can contribute to society where participating youth from all around the world gather and improve abilities to deal with different cultures and leadership skills through having discussions and cultural exchange, etc. In addition, it aims to establish global human network beyond national borders.

Solomon Island youths had participated in the previous Ship for World Youth Programs in Japan including the recent program in 2019 before the Covid pandemic.

MWYCFA Press