Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists Market Is Reach to US$ 4.5 Bn and Exhibit at a CAGR of 7.1% in the year 2031 | by TMR
Growth in number of patients suffering from conditions such as hypertension and heart failure is expected to drive aldosterone receptor antagonists marketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research - The Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists Market stood at USD 2.4 bn in 2022 and it is expected to reach USD 4.5 bn by 2031 with CAGR of 7.1%. Rapid increase in usage of mineralocorticoid-receptor antagonists (mra) to treat patients with heart failure and various forms of hypertension, such as resistant hypertension, is expected to augment the global aldosterone receptor antagonists market. Therapies based on aldosterone receptor antagonists are likely to become popular to treat cardiovascular diseases.
Adoption of aldosterone receptor antagonist agents to improve renal function has increased significantly among patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases. These drugs work primarily by blocking epithelial and non-epithelial actions of aldosterone. These are effective in improving cardiovascular prognosis in patients after myocardial infarction. Rise in utilization of medications in tablet form is expected to augment the aldosterone receptor antagonists market outlook. Recent advances in third-generation MR antagonists are likely to bolster the market in the near future.
The healthcare industry is keen on reducing the cost of medications based on aldosterone receptor antagonists in order to make these affordable to people especially in low- and middle-income countries. Significant adoption of steroidal MRAs to treat and manage patients with heart failure is fueling the aldosterone receptor antagonists market industry. Increase in adoption is ascribed to availability of generic medicines based on steroidal MRAs.
Key Drivers
Rise in elderly population is driving the demand for drugs based on aldosterone receptor antagonists to treat heart failure and resistant hypertension. A few mineralocorticoid-blocking agents have been extensively utilized as a therapy to reduce blood pressure.
High prevalence of hypertension and heart failure in populations globally is expected to bolster the aldosterone receptor antagonists market development
Continuous advancements in drugs have led to availability of medications that effectively reduce the biological effects of aldosterone in the patient population and improve cardiovascular outcomes.
Companies Profiled:
• RPG Life Sciences Limited (RPG Group)
• Bayer AG
• CMP Pharma
• AdvaCare Pharma
• Gedeon Richter Plc.
• Sanofi
• INTRA INVENTURE
• A-S Medication Solutions, LLC
• Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)
Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists Market Segmentation
Drug Type
• Steroidal Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists
• Non-steroidal Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists
Dosage Form
• Tablets
• Suspensions
• Capsules
• Creams & Gels
Indication
• Hypertension
• Heart Failure
• Edema
• Primary Aldosteronism
• Others
Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
• South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
