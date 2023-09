Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists Market Is Reach to US$ 4.5 Bn and Exhibit at a CAGR of 7.1% in the year 2031 | by TMR

Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists Market

Growth in number of patients suffering from conditions such as hypertension and heart failure is expected to drive aldosterone receptor antagonists market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Transparency Market Research - The Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists Market stood at USD 2.4 bn in 2022 and it is expected to reach USD 4.5 bn by 2031 with CAGR of 7.1%. Rapid increase in usage of mineralocorticoid-receptor antagonists (mra) to treat patients with heart failure and various forms of hypertension, such as resistant hypertension, is expected to augment the global aldosterone receptor antagonists market. Therapies based on aldosterone receptor antagonists are likely to become popular to treat cardiovascular diseases. Adoption of aldosterone receptor antagonist agents to improve renal function has increased significantly among patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases. These drugs work primarily by blocking epithelial and non-epithelial actions of aldosterone. These are effective in improving cardiovascular prognosis in patients after myocardial infarction. Rise in utilization of medications in tablet form is expected to augment the aldosterone receptor antagonists market outlook. Recent advances in third-generation MR antagonists are likely to bolster the market in the near future. Recent advances in third-generation MR antagonists are likely to bolster the market in the near future.The healthcare industry is keen on reducing the cost of medications based on aldosterone receptor antagonists in order to make these affordable to people especially in low- and middle-income countries. Significant adoption of steroidal MRAs to treat and manage patients with heart failure is fueling the aldosterone receptor antagonists market industry. Increase in adoption is ascribed to availability of generic medicines based on steroidal MRAs.Key DriversRise in elderly population is driving the demand for drugs based on aldosterone receptor antagonists to treat heart failure and resistant hypertension. A few mineralocorticoid-blocking agents have been extensively utilized as a therapy to reduce blood pressure.High prevalence of hypertension and heart failure in populations globally is expected to bolster the aldosterone receptor antagonists market developmentContinuous advancements in drugs have led to availability of medications that effectively reduce the biological effects of aldosterone in the patient population and improve cardiovascular outcomes.Companies Profiled:โ€ข RPG Life Sciences Limited (RPG Group)โ€ข Bayer AGโ€ข CMP Pharmaโ€ข AdvaCare Pharmaโ€ข Gedeon Richter Plc.โ€ข Sanofiโ€ข INTRA INVENTUREโ€ข A-S Medication Solutions, LLCโ€ข Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)

Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists Market Segmentation

Drug Type
โ€ข Steroidal Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists
โ€ข Non-steroidal Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists

Dosage Form
โ€ข Tablets
โ€ข Suspensions
โ€ข Capsules
โ€ข Creams & Gels

Indication
โ€ข Hypertension
โ€ข Heart Failure
โ€ข Edema
โ€ข Primary Aldosteronism
โ€ข Others

Distribution Channel
โ€ข Hospital Pharmacies
โ€ข Online Pharmacies
โ€ข Retail Pharmacies

๐"๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐ข๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฅ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐'๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐ž๐š๐ง๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:
โ€ข North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
โ€ข Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
โ€ข Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
โ€ข South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ:
โ€ข What are some of the recent brand building activities of key players undertaken to create customer value in the Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists market?
โ€ข Which companies are expanding litany of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?
โ€ข Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists market?
โ€ข Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?
โ€ข Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?
โ€ข What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches? 