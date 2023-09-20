Growing Awareness regarding a Healthy Intake to drive the Mycotoxin Testing Market in the forecast period 2023 to 2033
Global mycotoxin market grows with rising food demand. Asia Pacific leads due to food safety concerns, consumer awareness, and advanced testing techNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mycotoxin testing market is expected to grow on a reverberating note in the forecast period.
Mycotoxin could be categorized as secondary metabolites of the molds that play a spoilsport with respect to plants & crops. It needs to be noted that mycotoxin is capable of infecting animals as well as humans. They are toxic chemical substances made from fungi colonizing grains. Single species could produce several kinds of mycotoxin.
Aspergillus flavus is the mold causing mycotoxin to turn yellowish-green. With aging of fungus, spores do turn dark green.
Mycotoxin testing is imperative for dairy products like bread, cookies, and also cereals, meat & poultry products, and beverages such as beer & wine as formation of mycotoxin is moisture-driven.
At the same time, the fact that there is a dearth of infrastructure facilities, food controller equipment and systems in the under-developed economies can’t be ignored. This factor is expected to restrain the mycotoxin testing market in the near future.
Future Market Insights has entailed these findings with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Mycotoxin Testing Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to deploy a bottom-up approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.
“The FAO states that close to 25% of the food produced worldwide constitutes mycotoxins; which, in turn, asks for mycotoxin testing. It is a known fact that mycotoxins come across as secondary mold metabolites and also happen to be toxic in nature.
Key Takeaways from Mycotoxin Testing Market:
Europe holds the largest market share and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged even in the forecast period. This could be credited to the administrations having imposed several mycotoxin testing policies.
The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the mycotoxin testing market going forward with growing concerns regarding intake of safe food.
North America is at the matured stage of mycotoxin testing market and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged even in the near future.
Competitive Mycotoxin Testing:
The key participants in mycotoxin testing market include Asurequality Ltd., ALS Ltd., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Bureau Veritas S.A., Symbio Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific SE, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., SGS S.A., Silliker, Inc., Intertek Group PLC, and likewise.
The participants mentioned above are into various modes of expansion in the form of new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and likewise for making a mark for themselves in mycotoxin testing market.
SGS, in October 2019, did announce expanding its food microbiological testing lab at Fairfield (New Jersey, US). This facility makes use of an IT platform for offering manufacturers and suppliers with a wide spectrum of testing services across all the food categories.
Regional analysis for Mycotoxin Testing Market includes:
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Argentina
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
Nordic
Benelux
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Asia Pacific
Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
China
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Japan
The Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Author by:
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.
She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.
Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.
Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.
Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.
What does the Report test?
The research study is based on type (cyclopiazonic acid, Alternaria, citrinin, fusarium toxins, sterigmatocystin, ochratoxins, patulin, ergot alkaloids, and likewise), technology (HPLC (high pressure liquid chromatography), LC-MC/GC-MS, immunoassay-based/ELISA (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), and likewise), food tested (spices, nuts, grains, processed foods, seed, meat, dairy products, cereals, pulses, and likewise).
With 400 kinds of mycotoxins available, the mycotoxin testing market is expected to grow unabated in the forecast period.
