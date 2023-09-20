The Future of Fashion Technology is at This Year's TechCrunch Disrupt: How THDR Group is Pioneering the Made-to-Measure Era of Fashion

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THDR Group, a leading innovator in fashion and technology, is excited to announce its selection at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 as part of the Startup Battlefield 200. This prestigious 3-day conference, known for showcasing the world's top startups, will take place from September 19th to 21st, 2023.



THDR Group will be exhibiting for all 3 event days, showcasing its cutting-edge portfolio of brands and technologies. Being selected for the highly competitive TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield (acceptance rate of around 7%) reflects THDR Group's commitment to revolutionising the intersection of fashion and technology industries, and follows in the footsteps of TC Disrupt alumni, including industry giants like Fitbit, Dropbox and Cloudflare.

Founder and CEO, Timothy Aquino, expressed excitement about the opportunity, stating, "Participating in TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 is an incredible honour for THDR Group. It is a testament to our team's dedication and pioneering spirit. We can't wait to introduce our groundbreaking technologies and diverse portfolio of brands to a global audience."

At the event, THDR Group will showcase innovative technologies and brands that redefine fashion and technology integration. Leveraging cutting-edge tech and promoting sustainable practices, THDR Group creates fashion-forward solutions that blend style, sizing, comfort, and environmental responsibility.

About THDR Group:

THDR Group is a pioneering force at the intersection of fashion and technology. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, THDR Group's portfolio of brands and technologies is reshaping the future of fashion.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/920e914b-f44b-48ed-b609-4a5a04e3e341

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60f903af-86b7-4679-a4f6-93ec90265621

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22774bf2-8dd3-4a8f-b208-c9a119d7d42c

For media inquiries, please contact: Sean Fagan – Managing Director, THDR Group sean@thdr.co +61423634437