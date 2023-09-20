Sunless Tanners Market to Cross US$ 2.67 Billion with 5.3% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rising Awareness of Increased Skin Cancer Risk Associated with UV Tanning Driving Demand for Sunless Tanners

Rockville , Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published report, reveals that the global Sunless Tanners Market stands at US$ 1.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Use of self-tanning products helps reduce the risk of skin cancer, as traditional methods involve exposure to harmful UV rays to get a bronzed appearance. Women held a 65.1% share of the global market in 2022.

According to a post published by POPSUGAR Beauty in July 2021, around 60% of women in the United States apply sun tanners frequently.

Key Segments of Sunless Tanners Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Product Form By Skin Type By Ingredient Body Tanners

Face Tanners Creams & Lotions

Gels

Sprays

Oils

Serums

Mousses

Mists

Drops

Wipes Normal

Dry

Oily

Combination

Sensitive Conventional or Inorganic

Organic or Natural



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sunless tanners market reached a size of US$ 1.51 billion in 2022.

Worldwide demand for sunless tanners is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2033.

The industry is set to reach a valuation of US$ 2.67 billion by the end of 2033.

Global sales of creams & lotions are forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 1.11 billion by 2033-end.

The United States market was valued at US$ 402 million in 2022.

Demand for sunless tanners in China is predicted to rise at 7.7% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 131 million by 2033-end.

The market in Japan is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2033.

Sales of sunless tanners in Germany are forecasted to rise at 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

“Increasing focus on skincare and growing awareness about the adverse effects of sunlight on the skin are contributing to the rising sales of sunless tanners,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Low Oil Content of Sunless Tanning Lotions Contributing to Their Popularity

As per this Fact.MR report, self-tanning lotions held a 55.1% share of the global market in 2022. Increasing number of product offerings by various brands is estimated to generate profitable opportunities for them over the decade. Self-tanning lotions are becoming popular among the youth across geographies due to their low oil content.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 2.67 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 108 Tables No. of Figures 241 Figures



Competitive Landscape in the Sunless Tanners Industry

Players in the sunless tanners industry employ diverse strategies, from efficient supply chain management to product innovation, to achieve their objectives and cater to consumer demands.

Within the sunless tanners industry, companies are implementing various strategies to achieve their objectives. These strategies encompass effective supply chain management, stringent quality control, and fostering innovation. The market is characterized by a mix of well-established cosmetic industry giants alongside medium- and small-sized enterprises, contributing to a diversified market. Market participants consistently strive to align with consumers' evolving preferences by staying updated with the latest developments in this dynamic sector.

An exemplar of industry innovation can be seen in the partnership between Cosmopolitan and Devoted Creations in August 2021. This collaboration aimed to introduce a line of vegan and cruelty-free tanning creams under the CosmoSun brand. The product line includes Liquid Sunshine Tanning Water, Overnight Sunless Lotion, Sun Lotion with Shimmer, Quick Body Bronzer, and Sunless Mousse, showcasing the industry's proactive approach in meeting consumer demands for eco-friendly and ethical products.

Key Market Players

Prominent manufacturers of sunless tanners include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Clinique Laboratories, LLC, Crown Laboratories, Inc., Bayer Consumer Health, Bali Body Pty Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Edgewell Personal Care Company, DECLEOR, Givaudan SA, Christian Dior SA, Clarins Group, and Beiersdorf AG.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sunless tanners market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (body tanners, face tanners), product form (creams & lotions, gels, sprays, oils, serums, mousses, mists, drops, wipes), skin type (normal, dry, oily, combination, sensitive), ingredient (conventional or inorganic, organic or natural), application (men, women, unisex), and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, brand outlets, online sales), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

