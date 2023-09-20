The emergence of a new corridor could have serious regional implications for leadership in the Eastern Mediterranean
The emergence of a new corridor could have serious regional implications for leadership in the Eastern Mediterranean - Alona LebedievaKYIV, UKRAINE, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The flow of cargo may bypass Turkey and jeopardize Erdogan's "logistics superpower" project with Greece's participation in the strategic initiative "India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor". This opinion was expressed by Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary Industrial and Investment group of companies Aurum Group.
"The emergence of a new corridor could have serious regional implications for political and economic leadership in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the field of energy routes and continental shelf issues, if the flow of goods from east to west moves through Turkey, noted Alona Lebedieva, - At the same time, Greece's participation in the project may put Erdogan's idea of building a "logistics superpower" in jeopardy. And this is quite possible, especially in the conditions of the rivalry that continues in the Eastern Mediterranean, when Turkey was not included in the plan of the route that passes through Greece and Italy".
She also emphasized: "In front of our eyes, deep transformational processes are taking place in the American system of the world order, and therefore everyone should be ready for any of the scenarios that are playing out in the geopolitical field".
She also noted that there is another "alarm signal" for the Chinese project: "Italy's announcement that the country does not continue to participate in the project "One Belt is the one road" initiative is another serious blow to the Chinese project".
