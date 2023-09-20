Transmission Oil Pump Market Strategies of Major Companies, and New Trends by 2030

AMR Logo

Transmission Oil Pump Market by Product and by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transmission oil pumps provide fluid pressure for the transmission or torque converter, wherein the valve body regulates, controls, and directs the flow of pressurized transmission fluid. Variable displacement pump like axial piston pump save energy by decreasing output, without affecting the speed, whereas, fixed displacement pumps, such as gear pumps, bent axis pumps, and screw pumps, sometimes provide unneeded pressure.

The global transmission oil pump market is driven by growth in demand for automatic cars, rise in preference for automation by inexperienced drivers, and increase in traffic congestion in developing and developed countries. However, the fast adoption of automated manual transmission (AMT) in commercial vehicles and low mechanical efficiency of automatic transmission are expected to hinder the growth.

The global transmission oil pump is segmented based on product, application, and geography. The product segment includes fixed displacement and variable displacement pumps. The market based on application includes passenger and commercial vehicles. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA)

Key players profiled in the report include Stackpole International (Canada), TRW (U.S.), Magna International (Canada), Nidec (Japan), KSPG (Germany), MAHLE (Germany), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), FTE automotive (Germany), Hunan Oil Pump (China), and Toyo Advanced Technologies (Japan).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global transmission oil pump market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional transmission oil pump market, and future estimations is outlined to single out profitable areas.

In addition, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

Fixed Displacement Pumps

Variable Displacement Pumps

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)