Senate Bill 340 Printer's Number 1101

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 276

PRINTER'S NO. 1101

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

340

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, DUSH, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, ARGALL,

STEFANO, BROOKS, AUMENT, GEBHARD AND PHILLIPS-HILL,

FEBRUARY 10, 2023

SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for online curriculum availability.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1529. Online Curriculum Availability.--(a)

Beginning with the 2023-2024 2024-2025 school year and each

school year thereafter, a school entity shall post an Internet

link or title for every textbook used by the school entity, a

course syllabus or a written summary of each instructional

course and the State academic standards for each instructional

course offered by the school entity on its publicly accessible

Internet website. The information shall be updated no later than

