Senate Bill 340 Printer's Number 1101
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 276
PRINTER'S NO. 1101
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
340
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, DUSH, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, ARGALL,
STEFANO, BROOKS, AUMENT, GEBHARD AND PHILLIPS-HILL,
FEBRUARY 10, 2023
SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for online curriculum availability.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. Online Curriculum Availability.--(a)
Beginning with the 2023-2024 2024-2025 school year and each
school year thereafter, a school entity shall post an Internet
link or title for every textbook used by the school entity, a
course syllabus or a written summary of each instructional
course and the State academic standards for each instructional
course offered by the school entity on its publicly accessible
Internet website. The information shall be updated no later than
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19