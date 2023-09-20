Submit Release
Flower Turbines New Version of Wind/Solar Charging Station

Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles

ZW Charging Station in Leiderdorps

ZW Charging Station in Tilburg

ZW Charging Station With Corten Steel Racks

ZW Charging Station in Oostzaan

Flower Turbines BV announces a new version of its popular wind/solar combination, ZW e-bike and small electronic device off-grid Charging Station.

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines BV, a leading innovator in small wind energy solutions, announces a new version of its popular wind/solar combination, ZW e-bike and small electronic device off-grid Charging Station.

The ZW Charging Station harnesses the power of solar and wind energy and is ideal for contractors looking to enhance their projects, municipalities striving for sustainability, and educational institutions catering to electric bike users. The wind/solar combination means that if there is wind at night, the battery will be recharged.

Flower Turbines Charging Stations are the logical choice when selecting alternative energy charging sources as they are aesthetically pleasing, silent, bird friendly, off-grid and therefore grid energy independent, and engineered to start at low speeds and still endure high speeds. New patent pending features for the ZW Charging Station include improved adjustment of solar panels to the ideal angle, easier construction, and easier shipping.

The charging stations are especially popular among municipalities and schools. They are already used in numerous locations in Europe.

Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines. For more information, please contact us at support.eu@flowerturbines.com or visit our website at https://flowerturbines.com/locations/europe/.

Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years. It began in 2019 in Rotterdam in the accelerator PortXL and has grown since then.

