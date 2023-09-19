Submit Release
Senate Bill 399 Printer's Number 1103

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - organization that practices discrimination in membership because

of race, color, creed, national origin or political affiliation.

"Proposed collective bargaining agreement." Any terms of

bargaining between a public employer and an employee

organization covering public employee wages, benefits and

working conditions that have been reduced to writing under

section 701 of the act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known

as the Public Employe Relations Act.

"Public employee" or "employee." An individual employed by a

public employer. The term does not include any of the following:

(1) Elected officials.

(2) Appointees of the Governor with the advice and

consent of the Senate as required by law.

(3) Management-level employees.

(4) Confidential employees.

(5) Clergymen or other individuals in a religious

profession, employees or personnel at church offices or

facilities when utilized primarily for religious purposes.

(6) Employees covered under the act of June 24, 1968

(P.L.237, No.111), referred to as the Policemen and Firemen

Collective Bargaining Act.

"Public employer." As follows:

(1) The Commonwealth and its political subdivisions and

any officer, board, commission, agency, authority or other

instrumentality of the Commonwealth.

(2) The term does not include employers subject to the

act of June 1, 1937 (P.L.1168, No.294), known as the

Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act, or 29 U.S.C. Ch. 7 Subch.

II (relating to national labor relations).

Section 3. Notice of collective bargaining agreement.

