Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 1100

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 899

PRINTER'S NO. 1100

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

824

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DILLON, BREWSTER, DUSH, COSTA,

BOSCOLA, BROOKS, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, CULVER AND MILLER,

JUNE 15, 2023

SENATOR PENNYCUICK, COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, AS AMENDED,

SEPTEMBER 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94),

entitled, as amended, "An act providing for security of

computerized data and for the notification of residents whose

personal information data was or may have been disclosed due

to a breach of the security of the system; and imposing

penalties," further providing FOR DEFINITIONS, for

notification of the breach of the security of the system and

for notification of consumer reporting agencies; and

providing for credit reporting and monitoring.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 22, 2005

(P.L.474, No.94), known as the Breach of Personal Information

Notification Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:

SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "PERSONAL INFORMATION" IN

SECTION 2 OF THE ACT OF DECEMBER 22, 2005 (P.L.474, NO.94),

KNOWN AS THE BREACH OF PERSONAL INFORMATION NOTIFICATION ACT,

AMENDED NOVEMBER 3, 2022 (P.L.2139, NO.151), IS AMENDED TO READ:

SECTION 2. DEFINITIONS.

THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES WHEN USED IN THIS ACT SHALL

