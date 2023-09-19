Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 1100
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 899
PRINTER'S NO. 1100
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
824
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DILLON, BREWSTER, DUSH, COSTA,
BOSCOLA, BROOKS, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, CULVER AND MILLER,
JUNE 15, 2023
SENATOR PENNYCUICK, COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, AS AMENDED,
SEPTEMBER 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94),
entitled, as amended, "An act providing for security of
computerized data and for the notification of residents whose
personal information data was or may have been disclosed due
to a breach of the security of the system; and imposing
penalties," further providing FOR DEFINITIONS, for
notification of the breach of the security of the system and
for notification of consumer reporting agencies; and
providing for credit reporting and monitoring.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 22, 2005
(P.L.474, No.94), known as the Breach of Personal Information
Notification Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:
SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "PERSONAL INFORMATION" IN
SECTION 2 OF THE ACT OF DECEMBER 22, 2005 (P.L.474, NO.94),
KNOWN AS THE BREACH OF PERSONAL INFORMATION NOTIFICATION ACT,
AMENDED NOVEMBER 3, 2022 (P.L.2139, NO.151), IS AMENDED TO READ:
SECTION 2. DEFINITIONS.
THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES WHEN USED IN THIS ACT SHALL
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20