Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1108

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1108
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
927
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, COLEMAN, PENNYCUICK,
ROTHMAN, DiSANTO AND DUSH, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in contracts, further providing for separate
specifications for branches of work.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3107 of the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103,
No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is amended to
read:
Section 3107. Separate Specifications for Branches of
Work.--[In] Notwithstanding the act of May 1, 1913 (P.L.155,
No.104), entitled "An act r egulating the letting of certain
contracts for the erection, construction, and alteration of
public buildings," the preparation of specifications for the
erection or alteration of any public building, when the entire
cost of the work exceeds the advertising requirement price, the
architect, engineer or person preparing the specifications
[shall] may prepare separate specifications for the plumbing,
