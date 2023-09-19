Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1108

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1108

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

927

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, COLEMAN, PENNYCUICK,

ROTHMAN, DiSANTO AND DUSH, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in contracts, further providing for separate

specifications for branches of work.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3107 of the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103,

No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is amended to

read:

Section 3107. Separate Specifications for Branches of

Work.--[In] Notwithstanding the act of May 1, 1913 (P.L.155,

No.104), entitled "An act r egulating the letting of certain

contracts for the erection, construction, and alteration of

public buildings," the preparation of specifications for the

erection or alteration of any public building, when the entire

cost of the work exceeds the advertising requirement price, the

architect, engineer or person preparing the specifications

[shall] may prepare separate specifications for the plumbing,

