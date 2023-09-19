Senate Resolution 164 Printer's Number 1104
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - farming in the post-Civil War economy; and
WHEREAS, By 1873, the Grange movement really took hold in
this Commonwealth and on September 18 of that year, a meeting
was held in the City of Reading to organize the Pennsylvania
State Grange; and
WHEREAS, By the time the Pennsylvania State Grange was
organized, a total of 25 local Grange chapters had been formed
in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Lancaster,
Lebanon, Lycoming, Monroe and Montgomery Counties; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has been among the largest
membership states and has always assumed leadership roles for
National Grange initiatives; and
WHEREAS, Particularly noteworthy and uniquely Pennsylvania
Grange projects include the building of the Grange Memorial Hall
girls' dormitory on the campus of The Pennsylvania State
University in 1928, the "Milk of Human Kindness," which provided
more than 40,000 gallons of milk to children in Europe after
World War II and the 1960s "Goats for Guatemala" project; and
WHEREAS, The popular Pennsylvania State Grange cookbook was
first published in 1925 specifically to raise money for the
Grange Memorial Hall project and had new editions published in
1951, 1972, 1984, 1992, 1997 and 2010; and
WHEREAS, Over the years, the Grange has evolved from its
roots as a farmer's fraternity to a multifaceted community
service organization by actively advocating for rural and
agricultural issues, embodying the spirit of fellowship and
promoting education and community service; and
WHEREAS, Today, this Commonwealth is home to approximately
170 local Grange chapters and includes nearly 5,700 dedicated
members of all ages; and
