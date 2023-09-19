Senate Bill 773 Printer's Number 1105
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 860
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
773
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, COSTA,
CULVER, LAUGHLIN AND LANGERHOLC, JUNE 8, 2023
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An
act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for
patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana
organization registration; imposing duties on the Department
of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana
organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical
Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana
Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research
program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,
the Department of Education and the Department of Human
Services; and providing for academic clinical research
centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary
provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in
medical marijuana organizations, further providing for
limitations on permits and providing for additional
dispensary permits authorized, for application and issuance
of additional dispensary permits and for limitations on other
additional permits or licenses.; AND, IN ACADEMIC CLINICAL
RESEARCH CENTERS AND CLINICAL REGISTRANTS, FURTHER PROVIDING
FOR DEFINITIONS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84,
No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding
definitions to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
