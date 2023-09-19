Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,079 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 773 Printer's Number 1105

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 860

PRINTER'S NO. 1105

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

773

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, COSTA,

CULVER, LAUGHLIN AND LANGERHOLC, JUNE 8, 2023

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in

medical marijuana organizations, further providing for

limitations on permits and providing for additional

dispensary permits authorized, for application and issuance

of additional dispensary permits and for limitations on other

additional permits or licenses.; AND, IN ACADEMIC CLINICAL

RESEARCH CENTERS AND CLINICAL REGISTRANTS, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR DEFINITIONS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84,

No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding

definitions to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

You just read:

Senate Bill 773 Printer's Number 1105

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more